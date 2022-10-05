Read full article on original website
Key parts of NY’s new gun law blocked by federal judge in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A federal judge in Syracuse has blocked enforcement of several parts of New York’s broad new gun law. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled that several provisions of the state’s new gun law are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. He delayed the implementation...
