Lesley Beador’s Ex Took Out A Restraining Order Against David Beador

By Kay
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
It seems as though the drama between Lesley Beador and estranged husband David Beador has been brewing for some time now. The two have recently been confusing the public with their divorce filings. But court documents reveal that Lesley’s ex had some serious issues with David too.

As reported by Page Six, Lesley’s ex, Eriks Pukke filed a temporary restraining order against David, who is the former husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, on August 22nd. Lesley shares two young children with Eriks. According to the documents, David was ordered to not “harass, intimidate, molest, attack, strike, stalk, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), hit, abuse, destroy personal property of” Eriks. He was also instructed not to “disturb the peace of” Lesley’s ex and stay at least 100 yards away from him.

The order also stated that David could not contact Eriks “either directly, or indirectly in any way, including but not limited to, in person, by telephone, in writing, by public or private mail, by interoffice mail, by email, by text message, by fax, or by other electronic means.”

There are no details as to why Eriks filed the protective order, but David’s attorney said that a civil harassment case filed after the order will soon be dismissed. It was agreed upon by all parties, huis counsel revealed. The court will enter the dismissal on October 11th after a final hearing. However, the protective order was to expire on September 14th but Eriks’ counsel requested that it be extended.

Neither Eriks nor Lesley have responded for comment on the matter.

With a divorce pending, Lesley and David already have plenty of drama already. Last month, David filed for divorce from Lesley. The couple has been married for 23 months and share a 19 month-old daughter. David listed the date of separation as September 15th and cited irreconcilable differences.

Less than 2 weeks later, Lesley claimed that David withdrew his petition in an Instagram Story. She stated, “My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regular programming.” But a public information officer for the court in which it was filed said there were no requests to dismiss at this time. The spokesperson also noted that there were no requests in the queue and no evidence of a dismissal in the case docket.

Making matters even more confusing, Lesley then announced on Instagram that she was the one ending their marriage. She wrote, “I am filing for divorce. While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best. I value myself and the happiness and well being of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me.” Lesley concluded that she is “looking forward” to a “bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos.”

David is best known for being married to Shannon for almost 20 years before they divorced. On RHOC, Shannon confessed that David had cheated on her. They tried to work it out but ultimately finalized their divorce in 2019. They have 3 daughters together.

Since then, Shannon has moved on but the acrimony remains between the exes. She revealed in 2020, “He has no interest in co-parenting with me, which is sad. He doesn’t. He has his own description, I guess, of what type of person I am. I don’t agree with it, so it is what it is. I wish him happiness, he is engaged and he’s having a baby, so that’s great, good for him.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE LATEST BETWEEN DAVID AND LESLEY? DO YOU THINK THERE IS MORE TO THIS STORY? WHO FILED FOR DIVORCE FIRST?

[Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage]

