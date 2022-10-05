Read full article on original website
Related
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell City Council limiting subsidies for organizations with cash balance increases
During Monday’s budget work session, the Mitchell City Council reviewed subsidy requests from various organizations. Some of the organizations requesting city funding have seen substantial increases in reserves. Mitchell City Council Member Susan Tjarks said the city is limiting the funds those organizations will receive. “If you were able to grow your fund balance by a greater amount than what we would normally have given you, then this year, because things are tight here too, would be the year that we would back off on that,” Tjarks said during Monday’s session.
mitchellnow.com
Dolores Kelsey, 94, Mitchell
Dolores passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 PM in Servicemen’s Cemetery. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel. Lori...
wnax.com
Yankton County Department of Equalization Under Investigation
Staff turnover and allegations of possible unethical activity has led to an investigation of the Yankton County Equalization Department. County Commission Chairman Joe Healy said they first heard of the allegations in an executive session……https://on.soundcloud.com/CgmJ2. Healy says the state Division of Criminal Investigation has been brought into the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pig owner fighting to make “house hogs” legal in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s really nothing to squeal about. But an illegal pet pig that appeared to have raised a stink has become the subject of a new ordinance to make house hogs legal in Mitchell. Rachela Dirksen moved to a house near Lake Mitchell from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kingsburyjournal.com
De Smet resident on ‘Let’s Make a Deal’
De Smet resident Trisha Kretchmer made her television debut on “Let’s Make a Deal” on Fri., Sept. 30, 2022, and will be on again two more times in October. Kretchmer has been a fan of game …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
KELOLAND TV
Officials in Minnehaha County search for wanted man
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for a 31-year-old man on domestic assault charges. The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet this morning on Aaron Sharpfish. He has warrants for domestic Assault and violating a no-contact order. According to court records,...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD reports increase in fentanyl use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Fentanyl use and distribution has been on the rise over the last three years across the United States and here in South Dakota. Yesterday, KELOLAND reported that the Rapid City Police Department expects to break last year’s record for seizures. On the eastern side of the state… Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are also seeing an increase.
wnax.com
South Dakota Farmers Are Seeing Reduced Yields Due To The Drought
For many farmers within the western corn belt severe drought conditions through the summer have left them with reduced yields. Jeff Sikora and his father Roger Sikora farm in Bon Homme County, South Dakota. The Sikoras were in the process of harvesting soybeans last week. Jeff tells of the reduced production. Jeff Sikora says despite having reduced yields due to the drought conditions, the size of the harvested soybeans have been close to normal. Roger Sikora says this year reminds him of 2012 when drought conditions persisted, and crop yields were greatly reduced. Roger says he is hopeful crop insurance will be able to help. The Sikoras feed cattle and they were asked if they believe they will have enough corn to feed their herd, or if they may need to purchase corn later in the winter. Both Jeff and Roger Sikora hope Congress will keep the crop insurance provisions within the next farm bill. The Sikoras say it may be a week or longer before they start harvesting their corn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
mitchellnow.com
DWU Theatre to present the drama-comedy “She Kills Monsters”
MITCHELL – The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Theatre will open the 2022-23 season with “She Kills Monsters,” a drama-comedy by Qui Nguyen, on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. in the DWU Black Box Theatre.
Comments / 0