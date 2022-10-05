Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas stabbings attacked to 'let the anger out': Arrest report
Yoni Barrios, 32, also told one victim "sorry, man" before stabbing him in the back and also said that he hoped police would shoot him, the report said.
Jill Biden targets GOP with story of helping friend after abortion when it was illegal: 'Devastating'
First lady Jill Biden said she helped a friend during the aftermath of an abortion when it was illegal in Pennsylvania in the 1960s
