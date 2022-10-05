ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

wgan.com

Police search Portland apartment as part of criminal investigation

Portland Police say roads were briefly closed near Grant St. while a search warrant was executed at an apartment building. Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says the search happened around noon on Friday. The department’s Special Reaction Team was used to execute the warrant, and the building was secured within a few minutes.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Small plane crashes in York County; no word on injuries

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon. While few details are known at this time, authorities say the crash happened in the area of Portland Road. The type of plane and whether anyone has been injured has not...
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two killed in small plane crash in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine — Update 8:53 p.m.:. Two people died in a plane crash near Arundel on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road in Arundel at 2:11 p.m. Eldon...
ARUNDEL, ME
wabi.tv

323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park

LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
LEWISTON, ME
