Mcpherson County, KS

Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson.

The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief T.J. Wyssmann said the call came in as a hazmat incident.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the truck on its side in the ditch on the south side of the highway. The driver was nearby and was not hurt. Wyssmann said there was not a threat to the public.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CI0LX_0iN2XT2r00
    A truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue in Conway, Kansas, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKREw_0iN2XT2r00
    A truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue in Conway, Kansas, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkbtT_0iN2XT2r00
    A tanker truck that crashed in McPherson County early on Oct. 5, 2022 is put back in an upright position. (Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Q745_0iN2XT2r00
    A truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue in Conway, Kansas, on Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department)

However, the road was closed so that workers could transfer the contents of the trailer. The fire department did not indicate what the contents were.

Apartment fire closes South Broadway

Other agencies and departments involved included the Conway Fire Department, Williams Energy, CHS and McPherson County EMS, McPherson County Dispatch, Kansas Highway Patrol and McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
