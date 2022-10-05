Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nineveh Man Sentenced to Jail for Failure to Register
The Broome County District Attorney says a Nineveh man has been sentenced to prison after he failed to provide his address. Casey L. Lyons was sentenced to one year in county jail after he pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply with New York State Sex Offender Registration Act. The district...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton and Conklin Men Plead Guilty to Felony Crimes
Two men will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to felony crimes. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announced today, 26 year-old Christopher Vandunk of Binghamton, will be sentenced to two to four years in New York State Prison, after pleading guilty to robbery in the third degree. This...
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
Man pleads guilty to Exchange Street ATM robbery
Today in Broome County Court, Cristopher Vandunk, 26 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Felony Robbery in the Third Degree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland County man charged with rape
On July 2nd, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office received a report of a sex crime that occurred on July 1st in Solon, New York.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
cortlandvoice.com
County Court: Man pleads guilty to drug possession
A Homer man pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday at Cortland County Court. The guilty plea by Corrie Ryan, 40, comes after he was arrested in March of this year for driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
wellsvillesun.com
More Violence at Elmira Correctional Facility
Attacks on Staff Have Increased 40 Percent Since HALT Went Into Effect. Elmira Correctional is the first stop for most people sentenced to state prison who come from the Allegany and Steuben County Jails. Image from NYCAIC.ORG. Violence continues to plague Elmira Correctional Facility as three officers were injured by...
whcuradio.com
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested for heroin and meth possession
A Cortland man was arrested Monday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a city police report. According to the report, a city police detective was conducting surveillance for an unrelated case in the area of the small plaza that includes the former Family Video building and the 7-Eleven stories on North Main Street.
Broome County Court Pleas for Motorcycle Theft and Gun Possession
Guilty pleas for a Windsor man and Norwich resident will translate into prison time for both. A Windsor man will be sentenced in December to up to four years in prison after admitting he threatened to shoot the owner of a motorcycle he stole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office...
Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
Elmira Heights man arrested on obstruction charge
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man has been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident over the weekend, according to the Elmira Heights Police Department. Kerrick Duchy, 26, was arrested on October 2, 2022, after EPHD was called to a domestic incident on East McCanns Blvd. According to police, Duchy was […]
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
Police looking for Newark Valley larceny suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who was involved in a gas station larceny that occurred in Newark Valley.
Comments / 1