ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

3 in 4 Maryland voters support marijuana legalization, poll says

The November general election is just over a month away, and Maryland voters will weigh in on a variety of ballot measures — including marijuana legalization. A new poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland suggests the majority of registered Maryland voters support the legalization of marijuana.
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches

The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is heating up and drawing national attention. The polls are tightening between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with just 33 days until voters head to the polls. Both candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and tonight, Democratic candidate John Fetterman made...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
abc27.com

Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legalizing Marijuana#Election State#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#African American#Democrats#Republicans
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Exceeds Energy Efficiency Targets For State-Owned Facilities Years Ahead of Schedule

Maryland Ranks Among Best States For Energy Efficiency. ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania?. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox5dc.com

New Maryland law limits juvenile interrogations

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Across Maryland, there are new protections in place for juveniles under arrest. On Oct. 1, a new law took effect that says in most cases, police can no longer question a child without an attorney present. The Child Interrogation Protection Act withstood a veto by Governor Larry...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Moore, Cox outline plans to support Marylanders with disabilities

The two major-party nominees for governor, Republican Dan Cox and Democrat Wes Moore, answered questions Tuesday during a forum hosted by the Maryland Disabilities Forum and the National Federation of the Blind. The virtual event focused on challenges faced by Marylanders with disabilities and showcased the candidates’ different philosophies on the role the state government ought to play in addressing those challenges. For example, the candidates were asked how they intend to ensure government agencies have sufficient staff to provide quality services.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Democrat Wes Moore widens lead over Republican Dan Cox

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race on Nov. 8, according to a University of Maryland-The Washington Post poll. The poll’s results follow the Goucher College Poll, released on Sept. 19, in which 53%...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

Why some Pennsylvania communities don’t get enough naloxone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Naloxone is one of the most powerful tools available in the fight against opioids; It can stop an overdose in its tracks and has saved countless lives. However, some communities in Pennsylvania don’t have enough naloxone, and the numbers are sobering. Pennsylvania’s 5360 overdose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy