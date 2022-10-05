Read full article on original website
‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January, Matthew Hutchins To Executive Produce
EXCLUSIVE: (UPDATED with Alec Baldwin statement): Rust Movie Productions LLC and its Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As part of the peace, her husband Matthew Hutchins will executive produce Rust, which will return to production in January 2023 with the original cast. The Hutchins family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit February 15 over the shooting of Hutchins that occurred on the set of the in Western on October, 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after being informed by the production’s assistant director David Halls...
Margot Robbie says police had to shut down 'Amsterdam' filming because the director never called 'cut'
Margot Robbie told "The Tonight Show" that the director David O. Russell refused to stop filming. The Pasadena, California, police department was forced to shut down production, she said. Christian Bale was acting right up until the authorities told the crew to stop, she added.
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Only Made ‘Rio Grande’ Under the Promise That They Could Make ‘The Quiet Man’
Actor John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara only agreed to star in the Western 'Rio Grande' in order to get funding for 'The Quiet Man.'
Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'
Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.
Monroe has ties to Mexico, as her mother was born there before moving to California. Hollywood has historically favored whiteness, and Monroe leaned into her persona throughout her career.
Stiffed: Director of iconic Las Vegas film says he, Nicolas Cage weren’t paid $100K as promised
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – If left to them, actor Nicolas Cage and writer-director Mike Figgis might want to rename their celebrated movie “Leaving Las Vegas.”. Maybe “Losing Las Vegas.” Many, many tourists can relate. And that’s no shot at the gaming industry. Figgis says on...
Jill Biden targets GOP with story of helping friend after abortion when it was illegal: 'Devastating'
First lady Jill Biden said she helped a friend during the aftermath of an abortion when it was illegal in Pennsylvania in the 1960s
‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Director Says Nicolas Cage Was Never Paid $100K Fee for Oscar-Winning Role
Writer-director Mike Figgis reveals that and much more in an all-new episode of THR Podcast 'It Happened in Hollywood.'. Nicolas Cage may have won a priceless Oscar for his turn as a suicidal screenwriter with an alcohol addiction in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas — but that’s all he got. The actor was never paid the $100,000 he was promised to star in the film.
