Deadline

‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January, Matthew Hutchins To Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: (UPDATED with Alec Baldwin statement): Rust Movie Productions LLC and its Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As part of the peace, her husband Matthew Hutchins will executive produce Rust, which will return to production in January 2023 with the original cast. The Hutchins family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit February 15 over the shooting of Hutchins that occurred on the set of the in Western on October, 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after being informed by the production’s assistant director David Halls...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Director Says Nicolas Cage Was Never Paid $100K Fee for Oscar-Winning Role

Writer-director Mike Figgis reveals that and much more in an all-new episode of THR Podcast 'It Happened in Hollywood.'. Nicolas Cage may have won a priceless Oscar for his turn as a suicidal screenwriter with an alcohol addiction in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas — but that’s all he got. The actor was never paid the $100,000 he was promised to star in the film.
MOVIES

