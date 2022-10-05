The Red River Rivalry is one of the most iconic series in college football for a reason. Millions of fans will watch the game even though the clash between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns in Dallas likely won’t have College Football Playoff implications. That was unfortunate news for at least one Sooners fan, who was caught in the third quarter weeping shortly after Texas made it a four-score game when quarterback Quinn Ewers found wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders in the end zone for a touchdown.

NORMAN, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO