thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
CFB world reacts to Oklahoma fan crying against Texas
The Red River Rivalry is one of the most iconic series in college football for a reason. Millions of fans will watch the game even though the clash between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns in Dallas likely won’t have College Football Playoff implications. That was unfortunate news for at least one Sooners fan, who was caught in the third quarter weeping shortly after Texas made it a four-score game when quarterback Quinn Ewers found wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders in the end zone for a touchdown.
Russell Wilson gets brutally honest about ugly loss
The Denver Broncos lost an extremely ugly game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in which quarterback Russell Wilson threw for two interceptions and zero touchdowns as part of an atrocious Broncos offense. But after the game, Wilson wasn’t hiding from criticism. Wilson met with reporters after the...
Tom Brady confirms injury status for Sunday
With so much drama happening in his life off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can at least find solace in the handful of hours he gets to play football on Sunday. In spite of a shoulder injury, it sounds like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”
Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
Broncos, Russell Wilson blasted for poor final play execution
It briefly appeared as though the Denver Broncos fans who left Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts before the start of overtime would regret the decision. As it turned out, that was not the case. They prevented themselves from witnessing one final frustrating moment. After the Colts kicked...
Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in these 5 teams
We don’t know where receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play returns to the NFL, but we have a pretty good sense of where he wants to go. Beckham — who is still sidelined with a torn ACL that he suffered in February’s Super Bowl, was chatting with ESPN’s Marcus Spears on Twitter and asked Spears to name who he felt the best five fits for Beckham would be.
CFB world reacts to Michigan coach collapsing on the field
The Michigan Wolverines‘ contest against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday featured a scary moment involving Wolverine assistant coach Mike Hart. The former running back turned running backs coach collapsed after the Hoosiers scored a touchdown early in the first quarter. “Michigan RB coach Mike Hart went down on the...
Was the Russell Wilson trade a mistake?
Football fans around the world are trying to wash their eyes out after watching the Denver Broncos lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. It was one of the season’s worst games and one of the worst offensive efforts in quite some time. A blind man considered himself lucky that he didn’t have to see the game, an opinion his Twitter followers generally agreed with.
NFL world reacts to Broncos fans booing their team
Say this much for the Denver Broncos: They led 6-3 at halftime of another boring game of Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson got roasted for his pre-game outfit. After throwing for a paltry 79 yards at halftime, Tony Gonzalez compared Wilson to Aladdin—somebody trying to be something he’s not.
Nick Saban has bizarre rant ahead of Texas A&M matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide are heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies as more than three-touchdown favorites after the Aggies lost their last two games. But Alabama head coach Nick Saban is imploring his team not to listen to the hype or overlook Texas A&M. During his...
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start
One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
Saints announce starting QB for Sunday
For the second week in a row, Andy Dalton will be under center for the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported on Friday that Dalton will start for the Saints on Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Dalton played well last week in the Saints’ narrow...
CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk
Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
College football head coach resigns effective immediately
Wofford Terriers head football coach Josh Conklin announced Thursday that he is resigning from the position effective immediately. The announcement was shared by Wofford Athletics. Conklin took over as head coach in 2018 after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Pitt and FIU. The Terriers were very successful in...
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants news
Earlier this week, it was reported that star free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the New York Giants team facilities for “a little visit,” starting speculation that the receiver could be looking to re-join the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2014.
Deion Sanders diffuses Robert Griffin III & LeSean McCoy Twitter fight
The Denver Broncos are making people so angry that they were even the impetus for a Twitter argument between ESPN’s Robert Griffin III and former NFL player LeSean McCoy until Jackson State’s Deion Sanders stepped in. We start this Mad Libs story on Thursday night when the Broncos...
