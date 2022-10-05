ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filippo Giraldi appointed sporting director at Nottingham Forest

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Nottingham Forest have appointed Filippo Giraldi as sporting director as they attempt to turn around a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Giraldi heads for the City Ground after spending nine years at Watford, where he had served as technical director since 2014.

A statement on Forest’s official website said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.

“Giraldi joins the Reds following nine years with Watford, originally as chief scout before becoming technical director in 2014.

“His time at the Hornets saw them enjoy five consecutive years in the top flight from 2015, including achieving their highest points total in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season, as well as reaching the 2019 FA Cup Final.

“Giraldi previously enjoyed 11 years in Italy as director of football at AC Prato and as chief scout and head of Academy at Brescia, with a number of players from both academies going on to enjoy careers in Serie A, as well as appearing for the Italy national team.”

Giraldi’s arrival comes with Forest sitting at the foot of the table following Monday evening’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, which has led to speculation over the future of head coach Steve Cooper.

The Independent

