James Bond immortalised in world's largest corn maze for 60th anniversary

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

A farm in Chicago has celebrated the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise on the silver screen with a tribute in the world’s largest corn maze.

The trail, located at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, Illinois, is 10 miles long and spans 28 acres.

Famous Bond actors such as Roger Moore, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan, appear in the tribute.

“The Bond films seem to have just the right amount of action, romance, intrigue, and plot twists, without being brutally bloody. They are always enjoyable,” George Richardson, who operates the farm, said.

The Independent

The Independent

