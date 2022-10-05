Trio wins Nobel Prize for chemistry for work on linking molecules together

Three scientists have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used in medicine design.

Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharoless were awarded equally for their work, known as click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, which can be used to make cancer drugs, map DNA, and create materials tailored to a specific purpose.

Mr Sharpless previously won half of the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2001, for his work on “chirally catalysed oxidation reactions.”

