Manchester United boss says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘p***** off’ when he doesn’t play

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbJzW_0iN2VfBd00

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is generally happy at Manchester United - except when he doesn't play.

"He is happy, but of course, he wants to play, and he's p***** off when he's not playing," the Dutch football manager said.

The 37-year-old was an unused substitute for the first time this season during the side's derby match against Manchester City on Sunday, 2 October.

It comes after a summer surrounded by speculation about the future of the Portuguese star's career, as he expressed frustrations with how his first season back at Old Trafford was going.

