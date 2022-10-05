ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

4 suspected street racing organizers charged in Tacoma following summer arrests

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Four men suspected of organizing street-racing events in Tacoma have been charged in Tacoma Municipal Court after they were arrested over the summer, police said Tuesday.

The men, who are between the ages of 18 and 20, recently were charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving, according to Tacoma Police Department .

Multiple police agencies worked to arrest the men, including the Washington State Patrol, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and police departments in Kent, Lakewood and Ruston.

Police said detectives submitted 13 cases documenting illegal street racing and intersection take-over events in Tacoma from mid-January to March. The events typically involve groups of people blocking off intersections or gathering in warehouse parking lots for cars to spin in circles, sometimes drifting dangerously close to onlookers.

When one suspected organizer was arrested in June in Tacoma, police said officers had been conducting emphasis patrols for street-racing events since January. Two other suspected organizers were arrested in July in Pierce County and in Algona . A fourth was arrested in April at a residence in Puyallup. It’s unclear whether the four suspected organizers arrested over the summer are the same men who have been charged.

Tacoma Municipal Court handles criminal cases involving misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor offenses that occur in the city. The cases are prosecuted by the Tacoma City Attorney’s Office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed

SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ruston, WA
City
Lakewood, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
102.5 The Bone

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
whitecenternow.com

Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?

(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Aiding And Abetting#Police#Tacoma Municipal Court#Tacoma Police Department
KING 5

1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One reported dead in E Fir shooting

A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport

A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KING 5

WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June

SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
6K+
Followers
315
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy