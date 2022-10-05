ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Schools announces spring 2023 commencement schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Knox County seniors are about two months into their final year of high school, graduation is on the horizon and some dates have been set. Knox County Schools released the graduation commencement schedule for the Class of 2023 on Friday. Ceremonies are expected to take place from May 18 through June 2.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

TN Veteran’s Home hiring many positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Serve the men and women that have served for you. The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran’s Home provides care, aid, and other resources to honorably discharged veterans and their families’. From long-term care to physical and emotional therapy, one of their four locations are ready and equipped to work with you.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends of Kent Carter were remembering him as the friend they say always had a good joke on hand. ”I’ve known Kent, I don’t know, 30 years, there’s not one conversation where I remember going ‘wow we had a serious conversation’ we weren’t those people,” said lifelong friend Leeshaun Taylor.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Campbell Co. school earns more than 2,000 books for students

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County’s Valley View Elementary School in LaFollette was selected to participate in Book Blast, a program that encouraged students to get monetary donations from friends and family for books. On Thursday morning every student got a brown paper bag filled with books. “I am...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department will participate in No-Shave November and October to raise cancer awareness, according to SPD's Facebook post. This will mark the fifth year that SPD has participated in the national program, and like last year, it will be extended to include October, said SPD.
SEVIERVILLE, TN

