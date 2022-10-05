Miyan Williams’ Star Continues to Grow, Jesse Mirco’s Run Needs No Apology and Michigan State is Reeling

Read full article on original website
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes earn first home win of season, defeat St. Cloud State 5-2The LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Zach Harrison Has “No Problem” Playing More Defensive Tackle After Creating Two Turnovers on the Inside Against Rutgers:
The pair of turnovers Ohio State forced against Rutgers had a couple things in common. Both were created by senior defensive end Zach Harrison, and both came with the veteran edge rusher playing inside at defensive tackle as part of the Buckeyes’ rushmen package. During a season in which...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Stadium Turns 100 Years Old, Ryan Day Continues His Mental Health Advocacy and Miyan Williams Tells The Story Behind His Buckeye Leaves
Happy Friday, Eleven Warriors readers. Today's Skull Session features a lot of Ryan Day-related content. I hope that works for you all. If not, then I don't know what to tell you. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. TRIPLE DIGITS. Off the banks of the Olentangy River in Columbus...
Watch: Deion Sanders has heated exchange with Alabama State HC Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State victory
After Jackson State knocked off Alabama State, 26-12, on Saturday, nothing seemed amiss. That is until the postgame handshake between head coaches Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. After the Tigers' win, Sanders and Robinson met a midfield before having a heated exchange, which left the Jackson State coach with...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Moves Past Justin Fields For Second Place in Career Passing Touchdowns At Ohio State
Only one player in Buckeye history has thrown more touchdown passes than C.J. Stroud. With his 64th career touchdown pass on Saturday, Stroud passed Justin Fields to move into second place among all-time Buckeyes, sitting behind only J.T. Barrett (104). The touchdown, a 69-yard connection between Stroud and sophomore wideout...
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Michigan State
Ohio State's first road test of the season is here. Too bad it probably won't be much of a test. The Buckeyes have one of the nation's best offenses, and the Spartans have one of the nation's worst defenses in 2022. That's not a good combo for Mel Tucker and Michigan State.
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
Aggies head into halftime trailing Alabama 17-14
The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn’t mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide’s go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they’d feel about going into the half down 17-14, they’d have told you they’d be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish? Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
Briggs: Shooting at Whitmer game begs question - 'When will enough be enough'?
Up and down Whitmer Drive, the road filled late Friday, not with cars as thousands of fans left Toledo’s high school football game of the week but emergency vehicles. Police cars. Fire trucks. Ambulances. The red and blue sirens flashed. Too often in today’s America, these are the new Friday Night Lights.
