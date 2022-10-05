Read full article on original website
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 30)
It’s another bumper weekend for streaming services, with the Ana de Armas-led Netflix thriller, Blonde, fronting the pack of new arrivals alongside a long-awaited sequel to Disney’s classic fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus. Subscribers to Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and HBO Max can get in on the act,...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video
Prime Video might not make it the easiest to find its best sci-fi offerings, so hopefully this best list will help. Amazon has picked up some of the best sci-fi series out there, from espionage sci-fi hybrid Counterpart, to one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time: The Expanse.
All 25 James Bond movies are now on Prime Video. Here are the 15 you need to see and the 10 you can skip.
Insider rounded up all of the 007 movies and listed the ones you must see and the ones that aren't worth your time.
What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Premiere on Prime Video?
Prime Video‘s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” will deal with the hellacious aftermath of last week’s installment. The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” ended with Adar (Joseph Mawle) tricking Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her allies into believing they had won. In fact, Adar had given Sauron’s “key” to the slippery Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) who used it to cause Mount Doom’s eruption. Things are not looking great for the Southlands, a place some Tolkien nerds have speculated might be Mordor. We also are due for reunions with a few other key The Lord...
Polygon
Hulu’s Hellraiser, Werewolf by Night, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is officially in full swing with the premiere of Hellraiser, the 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror film starring Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie) and Jamie Clayton (Sense8), on Hulu. If creepy puzzle boxes and sadomasochistic demons aren’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty more spine-tingling goodness to choose from on streaming and VOD this weekend.
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022
Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Debuts: Hear Chris Pratt, Jack Black
It's-a him. Chris Pratt as Mario in the movie. OK, so co-producer Chris Meledandri confirmed in 2021 that Pratt wouldn't use the stereotyped voice of the video game plumber in the uanimated Mario film. But on Thursday, Nintendo dropped a teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Pratt revealed, kind of, the voice he did choose.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Netflix reportedly pitched a $250 million 'Marvel approach' to 'Lord of the Rings' TV shows, but it 'freaked out' the Tolkien estate
HBO also pitched the Tolkien estate on a "Lord of the Rings" series that would have essentially remade Peter Jackson's film trilogy.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 5
The Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Wednesday, Oct. 5 is once again topped by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, or as I like to call it, TROP, which is itself short for LOTR: TROP. It's an acronym-heavy title. Nothing can even come close to unseating TROP at No. 1, though Prime Video's Thursday Night Football stream probably would if it counted.
Korea’s IMTV Hatches Multi-Season Series Based on Lisa See Novel ‘The Island of Sea Women’ About Matriarchal Society of Free Divers (EXCLUSIVE)
Korean indie production house, IMTV is developing and will produce a drama series based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The story is set largely on the remote Korean island of Jeju, among the community of ‘haenyo,’ women who earn a living by free diving for mollusks, seaweed and other sea life from the depths of the ocean. Representatives of a rare semi matriarchal society, the women work while the menfolk typically stay at home, though property is passed down along male lines. Celebrated activist and Nobel Prize-winner Malala recently boarded a documentary...
CNET
Now Is the Time to Cut the Cord and Ditch Cable TV, Once and for All
As streaming gets more popular and people look for ways to save in a difficult economy, cable TV subscriptions become options, not necessities. Cutting cable TV can save you money every month, and provides more freedom to pay for the TV programs you actually watch. What's next. If you still...
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Headed to TV: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
One ring to rule them all — again. More than 20 years after The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings is getting another adaptation. Unlike Peter Jackson's film trilogy, however, the latest take on the beloved fantasy series will be coming to TV rather than the big screen. […]
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
CNET
Amazon Teases Deals for its Second Prime Day Event Ahead of Next Week's Start
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon is previewing some of the best deals coming in its second Prime Day sale ahead of the Oct. 11 start date. The Prime Early Access Sale...
Ten Prime Video Channels you need to know
There's a whole world of TV available on Prime Video Channels. These are just a few to check out
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: Netflix Offered More Money for Lord of the Rings Rights Than Amazon
In the years since studios and streamers began courting The Tolkien Estate for gaining the rights to The Lord of the Rings and other Middle-earth stories a lot of big numbers have been thrown around. The arms race to find the next Game of Thrones-sized hit would come with a price tag for Hollywood and everyone was willing to spend. According to a profile in The Hollywood Reporter that focuses on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne some details about how the other streamers in town attempted to woo the Tolkien estate were revealed, including the price tag some were willing to pay.
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23. Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. But as theatrical windows have shortened from three months to frequently closer to 45 days, and streaming-only...
