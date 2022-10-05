ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cañon City awarded grant to hire more firefighters

By Brett Yager
 3 days ago

(CAÑON CITY, Colo) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD) announced they were awarded a $3,237,748 grant to hire 12 additional firefighters.

The grant comes from the “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant, administered through FEMA. CCAFPD said that the grant will cover all of the costs associated with the 12 new hires for a total of three years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyDW2_0iN2UcQp00
    Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKuiT_0iN2UcQp00
    Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peg27_0iN2UcQp00
    Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGuk3_0iN2UcQp00
    Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

The grant was awarded while Cañon City is in the process of building its third fire station which will be completed by 2023. The new station will house a state-of-the-art fire training facility and fire district headquarters.

CSPD K9 Zev to receive gift of protective vest

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A K9 officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will receive a protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 2009, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
