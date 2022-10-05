Cañon City awarded grant to hire more firefighters

(CAÑON CITY, Colo) — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD) announced they were awarded a $3,237,748 grant to hire 12 additional firefighters.

The grant comes from the “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant, administered through FEMA. CCAFPD said that the grant will cover all of the costs associated with the 12 new hires for a total of three years.

Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

Courtesy: Cañon City Area Fire Protection District

The grant was awarded while Cañon City is in the process of building its third fire station which will be completed by 2023. The new station will house a state-of-the-art fire training facility and fire district headquarters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.