According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #1 Classy Nancy – Delaware Park R7 (3:30 PM ET) Classy Nancy should take plenty of beating as she attempts to make it third time lucky for a hot trainer/jockey combo. She showed plenty of speed on a sloppy track on debut before breaking a step slow and staying on for the third last time. Louise Brooks clocked a good time in recent work and ought to go close as well. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO