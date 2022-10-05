Read full article on original website
‘I’ll f— you up’: Clearwater man accused of pushing, punching children, police say
A Clearwater man was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing two children in April 2021, according to police.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
HCSO investigates shooting in Tampa that left 1 person dead
Deputies responded to a complaint of a shooting in the 3700 block of Coral Drive on Friday, just before 5 p.m.
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
Man arrested after stealing car with sleeping kids inside, police say
A Gulfport man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole a car with sleeping kids inside.
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
Three Florida Teens Crash Stolen Maserati In Wild Video
Three Florida teens stole a Maserati and drove at warp speed to elude cops, until the car flipped over and crashed, killing one of the occupants, this according to a new police video. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter footage, tracking the teens’ every move from start to finish...
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
Decomposed Body Found In A St. Petersburg Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A decomposed body has been found in St. Petersburg and police are investigating the death as suspicious. On Thursday, Patrol Officers were called to Dell Holmes Park regarding a decomposed body in the park. It was found in heavy brush
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash
A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
Linemen's vehicles burglarized
Tampa Police officers have arrested a man after vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work were burglarized in a staging area. Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St. about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after security personnel detained a man they said was attempting to break into vehicles. The area is a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted linemen.
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
2 arrested after Tarpon Springs student grabbed while walking to bus stop, police say
The Tarpon Springs Police Department is actively investigating an incident Wednesday after a high school student was grabbed by a man as she walked to her bus stop.
Police: Shots fired into car with family of 5, investigation underway
TAMPA, Fla. — A family of five, down on their luck and living in their car, were jolted awake early Wednesday morning when another car pulled into the parking lot where they were and started shooting, according to Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor. At least one of the shots...
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Spring Hill Publix, deputies say
Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.
