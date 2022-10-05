ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
Three Florida Teens Crash Stolen Maserati In Wild Video

Three Florida teens stole a Maserati and drove at warp speed to elude cops, until the car flipped over and crashed, killing one of the occupants, this according to a new police video. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released helicopter footage, tracking the teens’ every move from start to finish...
Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
Linemen's vehicles burglarized

Tampa Police officers have arrested a man after vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work were burglarized in a staging area. Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St. about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after security personnel detained a man they said was attempting to break into vehicles. The area is a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted linemen.
