San Diego, CA

Daniel Lafontel
2d ago

Was she in the back seat of the Impala spacecraft ? hydraulics check stolen gas card check oommm oommm ready for life off.

CBS 8

San Diego STEM All Stars compete in Australia's RobotX

SAN DIEGO — A career in STEM education could not only help protect the United States but take you all over the world. In this Innovate 8 report, I went to Lake Miramar to meet some of San Diego's most promising future scientists and engineers. When I first met Team Inspiration two years ago, they were taking on the brightest minds in America; now they are taking on the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal

Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub

Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Cuban community living in San Diego devastated by current situation on the island

SAN DIEGO — In the days following Hurricane Ian, which barreled across the Caribbean before pounding Florida, many people in Cuba are still struggling without power. The Cuban people, many who are driven by hunger and frustration, have taken to the streets to protest the blackouts, but the government has cut off internet on the island in an effort to silence protesters who grow restless as each day passes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Yelp: Top taco spot in the U.S. is in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's Taco Tuesday and National Taco Day! It's a rare event because the next time it will happen is 2033!. And according to Yelp, the top taco spot in the U.S. is in San Diego. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria located on 2265 Flower Avenue...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
