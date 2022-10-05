ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Reported on Highway 99 at SR-120 in Stockton

On the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022, a motorcycle wreck occurred on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. and involved a Tesla and a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Wreck on SR-99 and SR-120 in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore

A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, One Injured in Car Crash on Hammer Lane in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal single-vehicle crash on Kelley Drive and West Hammer Lane. The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a preliminary release by officials. Details on the Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Stockton. According to Stockton PD, a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on North Vasco Road in Alameda County

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, a fatal crash took place on Vasco Road near the Livermore area, officials reported. The incident occurred on North Vasco Road near Old Rooney Ranch Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash...
LIVERMORE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 Near Fremont

On October 5, 2022, officials reported a two-vehicle crash on SR-84 near the Fremont area. The incident occurred on eastbound State Route 84 and the Thornton Avenue offramp around 7:50 a.m., according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 Near Fremont. In a preliminary release by...
FREMONT, CA
mymotherlode.com

Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries

Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

Stockton family searching for justice weeks after Gabriel Martinez killed in hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been just over a week since Aurora Martinez was forced to do the unimaginable: bury her younger 20-year-old brother, Gabriel Martinez. "Even though he was my younger brother, now I look up to him a lot. He's just like one of the best ones," Aurora said sitting just feet away from where a shrine now stands in her home commemorating Gabriel's short life. "It's still hard, really hard for all of us."
STOCKTON, CA
NBC San Diego

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
MODESTO, CA

