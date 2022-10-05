Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Reported on Highway 99 at SR-120 in Stockton
On the morning of Thursday, October 6, 2022, a motorcycle wreck occurred on SR-99 in the Stockton area. The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. and involved a Tesla and a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Wreck on SR-99 and SR-120 in Stockton.
Fox40
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
calmatters.network
Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore
A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Car Crash on Hammer Lane in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal single-vehicle crash on Kelley Drive and West Hammer Lane. The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m., according to a preliminary release by officials. Details on the Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Stockton. According to Stockton PD, a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on North Vasco Road in Alameda County
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, a fatal crash took place on Vasco Road near the Livermore area, officials reported. The incident occurred on North Vasco Road near Old Rooney Ranch Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 Near Fremont
On October 5, 2022, officials reported a two-vehicle crash on SR-84 near the Fremont area. The incident occurred on eastbound State Route 84 and the Thornton Avenue offramp around 7:50 a.m., according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 Near Fremont. In a preliminary release by...
mymotherlode.com
Woman Arrested For DUI Causing Bodily Injuries
Sonora, CA – A crash resulting in three individuals being injured ended with the arrest of one of the drivers. Sonora Police officers were dispatched recently to a possible DUI driver on South Washington Street at Restano Way. While checking the area, dispatch advised officers that the collision was in the downtown area at South Washington Street and West Stockton Street.
CHP: Woman killed after crashing into utility pole in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after she crashed her truck into a utility pole on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Dickenson Ferry and El Capitan School roads for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they […]
Stockton family searching for justice weeks after Gabriel Martinez killed in hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been just over a week since Aurora Martinez was forced to do the unimaginable: bury her younger 20-year-old brother, Gabriel Martinez. "Even though he was my younger brother, now I look up to him a lot. He's just like one of the best ones," Aurora said sitting just feet away from where a shrine now stands in her home commemorating Gabriel's short life. "It's still hard, really hard for all of us."
Modesto woman arrested for financial elder abuse, grand theft in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police arrested a Modesto woman Wednesday for financial elder abuse and grand theft after an investigation began Sept. 2. Catrina Moreno was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, and financial elder abuse. According to authorities,...
NBC San Diego
Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4
The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
Jesus Manuel Salgado booked in the Merced County Jail deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jesus Manuel Salgado has been booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday evening according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Salgado is the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. Their bodies were discovered in an orchard near Dos Palos […]
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
Dog of Merced kidnapping victims in ‘loving care’ of family
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming amount of concern from the community, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the dog that was seen at a business where four family members were kidnapped on Monday. The dog was seen in surveillance footage that captured the kidnapping of Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, Amandeep […]
Antioch girl, 16, reported missing in Hayward
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department and her parents say time is critical for getting the word out for the public's help.
Improvements coming to Modesto traffic light system to increase safety
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto City Council approved new traffic light safety enhancements last Tuesday with the goal of reducing major collisions in busier parts of the city. The improvements are intended to decrease left turn accidents at intersections up to 35% by implementing modernized traffic signal technology, according to City Traffic Engineer, Scott Collins.
