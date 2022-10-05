This weekend, a series of events in the Berkshires will mark Monday’s Indigenous Peoples Day. Fifteen tribal nations will be represented at events throughout the county ranging from speeches, flute and drum performances, panels, and more, all culminating in a ceremonial walk through Great Barrington Monday morning. Shawn Stevens is a cultural educator from the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans. The community once called Western Massachusetts home, but were driven out of the land by white colonizers over the 18th and 19th centuries before ending up in Wisconsin. Stevens spoke with WAMC about returning to his ancestral homeland, and why he’s keeping the earth at the center of the commemoration.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO