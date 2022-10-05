Read full article on original website
Sick of the Congressional midterms? Look back at Saturday’s Albany Political Memorabilia show
Whether you’re a history buff, hobbyist or collector, the Albany Political Memorabilia show and sale on Saturday offers a chance to remember bygone campaigns. Tom Keefe has been a member of the New York State Chapter of the American Political Item Collectors, the sponsor of the program, for 53 years.
51% #1733: Shanterra McBride, Rosalind Wiseman on "Courageous Discomfort"
On this week’s 51%, we sit down with authors Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman about how to be a better ally, and tackle the tough questions asked in their new book Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations About Race and Racism. ———— 51% is...
Wanda Fischer's The Hudson River Sampler celebrates 40 years on WAMC
For 40 years, Wanda Fischer has hosted The Hudson River Sampler on WAMC. The show that features a weekly selection of folk music has been a staple of WAMC’s Saturday night programming through much of the station’s modern history. On Saturday, October 8th, an anniversary celebration will be...
Rogovoy Report 10/7/22
Old-time acoustic duo String Bean Party brings its quirky blend of early folk, string-band music, vaudeville, Central European cabaret and Gypsy jazz all the way from Germany to Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. (Sat, Oct 8) Eddie Montgomery of acclaimed country-rock duo Montgomery Gentry performs at...
New Berkshire mural offers a glimpse into the lives of Conte Kids Club members, from butterflies and bears to community and friendship
The vibrantly colored mural hangs alongside others on a Columbus Avenue fence just off the banks of the Housatonic River. It’s the product of a collaboration between Conte Community School and Westside Legends, a group dedicated to celebrating the neighborhood’s rich cultural history. On the day of the mural’s installation, WAMC caught up with community activist and Berkshire NAACP chapter member Kamaar Taliaferro to find out more.
Food Friday 10/7/22: Coffee with Chris and Matt Grady
Java, jitter juice, mud, rocket fuel... or just a plain old cuppa Joe. There are dozens of nicknames for the favorite beverage of the WAMC Newsroom and millions of others around the world. Whatever you call it, this is the show for you. We talk coffee today with Chris and Matt Grady of Stagecoach Coffee. Call in and join the.
10/7/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Fenimore Art Museum presents "The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt"
The new exhibit: The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt is now on display at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown through the end of the year. Born in 1928, Elliott Erwitt has been a documentarian for more than six decades, longer than any other American photographer. Starting in his twenties, his classic image of a mother and child on a bed was featured in the famous "Family of Man" exhibition in 1955.
“Thinking Indigenously is respecting the earth:” Berkshire County acknowledges Indigenous People’s Day
This weekend, a series of events in the Berkshires will mark Monday’s Indigenous Peoples Day. Fifteen tribal nations will be represented at events throughout the county ranging from speeches, flute and drum performances, panels, and more, all culminating in a ceremonial walk through Great Barrington Monday morning. Shawn Stevens is a cultural educator from the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans. The community once called Western Massachusetts home, but were driven out of the land by white colonizers over the 18th and 19th centuries before ending up in Wisconsin. Stevens spoke with WAMC about returning to his ancestral homeland, and why he’s keeping the earth at the center of the commemoration.
Candidates in New York’s 43rd state Senate district take part in virtual forum
Candidates for New York’s new 43rd state Senate District seat faced off Wednesday night in a public forum. Republican state Assemblyman Jake Ashby of the 107th district and former Democratic Rensselaer County Executive candidate Andrea Smyth-Massaroni faced off virtually in the hour-long event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Rensselaer County.
The Tang presents "Parallax: Framing the Cosmos"
A new exhibition now open at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is Parallax: Framing the Cosmos. Parallax combines science, art, and popular culture through photography, textiles, prints, drawings, sculpture, and painting. This includes many recent acquisitions to the Tang collection that are on public view for the first time.
First new RPI president in more than 20 years is installed during campus ceremony
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute inaugurated Martin Schmidt as its 19th president today. The investiture ceremony included an academic processional, entry of colors and remarks by representatives of government, industry, and academia. Mayor Patrick Madden welcomed Schmidt to the Troy community. “And so it is with great excitement that my early conversations...
Troy, Albany County budget plans are released
Proposed 2023 budgets for Albany County and Troy are being released today. Democratic Troy Mayor Patrick Madden unveiled a $79.8 million dollar spending plan that proposes a 1.98% property tax increase, with an average monthly increase of $3.73 for homeowners with a home valued at $150,000. "It's under 2%," said...
Looming trial leaves questions on fourth anniversary of Schoharie limo crash
Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of a tragedy that continues to reverberate in our community and beyond. The 2018 limo crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people set off years of mourning, courtroom drama, calls for legal reforms, and industry scrutiny. Journalist Larry Rulison of the Times-Union has been on the story since the beginning and spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus for perspective.
Ahead of Greylock Ramble, Mass. DCR issues water alert for hikers
Ahead of a popular hiking event, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says people cannot refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock in the Town of Adams due to water quality issues with the potable water tap. The 54th Greylock Ramble – a hike up the state’s...
