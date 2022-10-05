2 sought in Harlem shooting that injured two people, including retired NYPD detective: sources
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly shot two people in Harlem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The suspects allegedly fired several shots into a crowd near Lenox Avenue and 125th Street at around 7 a.m., striking a 60-year-old man in the chest and grazing a 21-year-old male in the neck, according to the NYPD. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The 60-year-old victim is a retired NYPD detective who was an innocent bystander during a shootout between two men, according to law enforcement sources. The 21-year-old victim is believed to have been the intended target, sources said.
After the shooting, the suspects were last seen fleeing southbound on Lenox Avenue on foot. The NYPD released a photo of the individuals sought in the incident but no descriptions were provided.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
