ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Eurovision names Liverpool as host city for its 2023 Song Contest honoring Ukraine

The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool, UK will be stepping in to host the festivities at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest next May, the competition announced Friday. Liverpool beat out close competitor Glasgow, Scotland for hosting duties for the 67th edition of the popular music contest, in which various countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region send a singer or group of performers to stage a national song that is then voted on.
MUSIC
KESQ

‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne launches line of cosmetics

Just in time for Halloween. Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette. The products are available at American beauty retailer Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty’s website, according to an Instagram post...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
KESQ

‘Amsterdam’ offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook

“Amsterdam” certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that’s too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy