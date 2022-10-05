Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Eurovision names Liverpool as host city for its 2023 Song Contest honoring Ukraine
The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool, UK will be stepping in to host the festivities at the Eurovision 2023 Song Contest next May, the competition announced Friday. Liverpool beat out close competitor Glasgow, Scotland for hosting duties for the 67th edition of the popular music contest, in which various countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region send a singer or group of performers to stage a national song that is then voted on.
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
KESQ
‘Prince of Darkness’ Ozzy Osbourne launches line of cosmetics
Just in time for Halloween. Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has debuted a makeup line in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty, complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette. The products are available at American beauty retailer Ulta and on Rock and Roll Beauty’s website, according to an Instagram post...
KESQ
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson finally says he’s not running for president
Many were hoping Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be a potential rock for America, but instead, the beloved actor and businessman intends to be a rock for his daughters. A bid for president is “off the table,” Johnson told Tracey Smith with CBS News Sunday Morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
KESQ
‘Amsterdam’ offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook
“Amsterdam” certainly doesn’t suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that’s too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
Comments / 0