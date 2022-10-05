Read full article on original website
narud salohcin
3d ago
so if dude showed up to court he would be arrested.. and still not make his trial..The cop ain't innocent.. he has the blue shield backing him up. kcuF the Police..
Reply
4
Fk Garcia
3d ago
Who would have thought differently. All members of the federation of police do no wrong especially when they are white. I also believe the lazy district attorney elects to do nothing that would create work for him.
Reply
2
Related
KENS 5
'Hold everyone accountable': Bexar County DA rejects charges against Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County District Attorney rejected charges against Erik Cantu, who is still in the hospital. Nearly a week since the incident at a McDonalds on Blanco Road which cost a rookie San Antonio police officer his job and nearly cost seventeen-year-old his life. "Get out...
foxsanantonio.com
OTR: Manuel Rodriguez who deputies say attacked his blind neighbor and shot at him
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) needs your help to find 44-year-old Manuel Rodriguez. On Wednesday, September 28, BCSO was dispatched to a residence in far West Bexar County for an assault. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke to a victim, who is blind, and...
San Marcos police officer resigns, arrested in connection with criminal misconduct
The former officer resigned on Thursday.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest three more teens after deadly drive-by shooting that left one woman dead
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hospitalized. The shooting took place after midnight on Tuesday at the 11000 block of Bald Mountain. According to officials, two teenage boys were arrested after they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify suspect in officer-involved shooting on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - New details surface on the officer-involved shooting on the North Side from Wednesday, Oct. 6. A medical examiner has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jonas Drew Gonzalez. The shooting happened Wednesday around noon when the SAPD responded to a call for a Domestic Violence Incident. Gonzalez had...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of convenience store owner
SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder case ended in a plea deal for a 22-year-old San Antonio man. Zion Talavera is accused of being one of two men who went on a string of aggravated robberies in 2019 and shot 58-year-old store owner Gemunu Gamarachchilage. Gamarchchilage was in the...
'He needs to pay' | Suspect still at large after shooting his girlfriend's mother
SAN ANTONIO — A family terrorized by a shooting Tuesday night shared new video with KENS 5. San Antonio Police said a mother was shot by her daughter’s boyfriend. Anna Delacruz also told KENS 5 the suspect duct-taped her son and left him in a shed. As of Thursday night, the suspect has not been caught. SAPD identified him as 29-year-old Cody Sweetman.
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 8 years in prison after meetup with officer posing as teen
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has to serve eight years in prison for sending sexually inappropriate messages to someone he believed to be a teenage girl, with intentions of meeting up, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An officer showed up to the meetup back in 2021 instead, posing as the teen girl Reuben Garcia, 56, thought he’d been talking to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Two teens charged with murder in death of innocent woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage boys are charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting on the Far West Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times right outside his apartment door following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot right outside his apartment door on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Connally Apartments off NW Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said the man had just arrived back to his apartment...
Comments / 8