Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers

The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level

Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Broncos Lose LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for ‘Extended Time’

The Denver Broncos are reeling. Between lackluster performances that have led to three losses, and the injury bug, the Broncos are feeling a bit punch-drunk at the moment. When it rains, it pours. After news of the Broncos losing starting left tackle Garett Bolles and starting cornerback Ronald Darby for the season, long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is now banged up and will miss time, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Odds Lions Beat Patriots

The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 season is off to a good start and their offense has had a couple of 40-plus point explosions already, but things haven't been perfect. Despite general manager Brett Veach's investment in the wide receiver position during the offseason, everything has yet to click. Through four...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games

After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report

The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams

The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Another game, same result. What we learned in the Hornets’ preseason loss to Indiana

In between quarters in the first half, the huge screen on the Spectrum Center Jumbotron kept flashing live video of a fan sleeping in the stands. The patron was knocked out, drawing jeers and laughs from fans scattered around the building in attendance for the Charlotte Hornets preseason home opener. Unless things shift dramatically over the next two weeks leading up to their regular-season opener in San Antonio on Oct. 19, the image of someone slumped in their cushy seat with their eyelids closed will be rather commonplace.
CHARLOTTE, NC

