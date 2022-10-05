Read full article on original website
Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers
The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level
Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
Tua Tagovailoa would have been sidelined if new policy was in place
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would have been ruled out of the Oct. 25 game against the Bills if a new policy announced by the NFL and NFLPA on Saturday had been in place. In that game, Tagovailoa hit his head, stumbled and reached for his head. According to adjusted language in protocols, a player will...
Report: Broncos Lose LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for ‘Extended Time’
The Denver Broncos are reeling. Between lackluster performances that have led to three losses, and the injury bug, the Broncos are feeling a bit punch-drunk at the moment. When it rains, it pours. After news of the Broncos losing starting left tackle Garett Bolles and starting cornerback Ronald Darby for the season, long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is now banged up and will miss time, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
Vikings Sign Myles Dorn to 53-Man Roster, Place Ben Ellefson on IR, Elevate Two
The Vikings announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears:. Safety Myles Dorn was signed to the active roster. Tight end Ben Ellefson (groin) was placed on injured reserve. WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse were elevated to the active roster for the game. Ellefson, who...
Odds Lions Beat Patriots
The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
Look: Chad Johnson Wears Joe Burrow Jersey to LSU’s SEC Showdown With Tennessee
Bengals legend Chad Johnson is wearing a Joe Burrow LSU jersey today at Tigers Stadium. They're hosting the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Johnson also wore a Burrow jersey for Cincinnati's win over Miami in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 season is off to a good start and their offense has had a couple of 40-plus point explosions already, but things haven't been perfect. Despite general manager Brett Veach's investment in the wide receiver position during the offseason, everything has yet to click. Through four...
Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games
After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report
The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
Fixing the Panthers offense: OC Ben McAdoo says ‘I was brought here to make an impact’
The Carolina Panthers offense has a CVS-receipt length of problems. Its quarterback ranks near the bottom of almost every passing metric. Its receivers are not getting the ball enough. Its tight ends are missing blocks and dropping passes. Detailing each of those issues and the consequences they produce results in...
Live coverage: The latest as No. 16 BYU faces Notre Dame
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Notre Dame. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Another game, same result. What we learned in the Hornets’ preseason loss to Indiana
In between quarters in the first half, the huge screen on the Spectrum Center Jumbotron kept flashing live video of a fan sleeping in the stands. The patron was knocked out, drawing jeers and laughs from fans scattered around the building in attendance for the Charlotte Hornets preseason home opener. Unless things shift dramatically over the next two weeks leading up to their regular-season opener in San Antonio on Oct. 19, the image of someone slumped in their cushy seat with their eyelids closed will be rather commonplace.
