The Bruins have another ranked opponent coming to Pasadena, and their status on the national stage is once again at stake. No. 18 UCLA football (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) will play No. 11 Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins have won eight games in a row dating back to the end of last season, while the Utes have won 11 of their last 12 regular season conference contests and enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO