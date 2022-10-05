Read full article on original website
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill campers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. Officers arrested Dylan Kearce, 24, on Archer Road last night after victims told police that he had been causing issues at their camp all day. They...
alachuachronicle.com
Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
WCJB
Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry...
WCJB
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct. They...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
WCJB
Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
cw34.com
Woman arrested for kicking deputy in head
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for kicking a deputy in the head. Deputy Paddock responded to The Refuge on SE 85th Street after receiving a call about an extremely intoxicated person. Upon arrival, he made contact with Michelle Fillichio, who was taken...
WCJB
WCJB
North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
WCJB
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail inmate charged with property damage after breaking glass in cell door because he “just wanted to die”
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Demorco Dontrell Strickland, 21, a jail inmate, was charged with property damage after breaking the glass in his cell door because he “just wanted to die.”. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who investigated the incident wrote that he watched surveillance video from Strickland’s cell...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County man arrested for intention to sell drugs near a playground full of children
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Roman Aundrell Frazier, 49, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of both cocaine and MDPV with intent to sell within 224 feet of a childcare center and open playground where “numerous” children were playing at the time of the arrest. An Alachua...
WCJB
Lake City Police are looking out for late-night robber
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Circle K on West Duval Avenue. Officers responded to the store a little before 2 a.m. They say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, and a red mask approached the...
