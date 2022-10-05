ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after threatening to kill campers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. Officers arrested Dylan Kearce, 24, on Archer Road last night after victims told police that he had been causing issues at their camp all day. They...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct. They...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute

A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Dashan Lewis murder trial goes to jury for deliberation

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury is now deliberating a murder trial in Columbia County. 48-year-old Dashan Lewis is accused of killing steven McGee in 2019. The trial went to the jury Friday. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Two other suspects were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested for kicking deputy in head

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for kicking a deputy in the head. Deputy Paddock responded to The Refuge on SE 85th Street after receiving a call about an extremely intoxicated person. Upon arrival, he made contact with Michelle Fillichio, who was taken...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Marion HS student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said during the school day a North Marion High School student overheard 17-year-old Julius Webster and another student in the bathroom talking about having a gun and killing someone. Gavin Echols is one of many students, teachers, and parents TV20...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City Police are looking out for late-night robber

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Circle K on West Duval Avenue. Officers responded to the store a little before 2 a.m. They say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, and a red mask approached the...
LAKE CITY, FL

