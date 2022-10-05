The Community Youth Center hasn’t seen rackets whacking tennis balls in decades like it will see from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the newly revamped CYC courts. Youth ages 5-16 will get the opportunity to join the tennis world for a day under the tutelage of tennis professional Marvin Tyler. It won’t cost the participants a penny. If a participant has a tennis racket, bring it along. If not, Tyler’s Slammer Tennis World will supply one for use.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO