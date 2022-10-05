Read full article on original website
Related
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Slammer Tennis Clinic returns to Emporia this Saturday
The Community Youth Center hasn’t seen rackets whacking tennis balls in decades like it will see from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the newly revamped CYC courts. Youth ages 5-16 will get the opportunity to join the tennis world for a day under the tutelage of tennis professional Marvin Tyler. It won’t cost the participants a penny. If a participant has a tennis racket, bring it along. If not, Tyler’s Slammer Tennis World will supply one for use.
Student brings gun to school at George Wythe in Richmond
Families at George Wythe High School were notified that a student had brought a gun onto the school grounds.
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Czech It Out in Prince George County: Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival Set for Oct. 15
In the late 19th century, over 700 Czech and Slovak families settled Prince George and neighboring counties. Today, Prince George County boasts a thriving Czech/Slovak community of families that celebrate their proud heritage with muszika (music), jidlo (food), pivo (beer) and zábava (fun!) at the 8th annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival.
Petersburg cornhole tournament to raise money for toddler with brain tumor
On Thursday evening, Old Towne's Alibi will be hosting their second annual Sydney Strong Memorial Cornhole for a Cause Tournament. Special drinks and t-shirts will also be on sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Richmonders remember country music legend Loretta Lynn
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Many fans in Richmond are sharing their memories about Loretta Lynn, a country music legend who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. Lynn’s death brings back memories for Plan 9 record shop owner Jim Bland. His cousin Pete played guitar on some of her albums. Bland has spent years collecting Loretta’s records to hear his cousin play.
Final Score Friday Week 7 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Citizens Police Academy slated for October 27
What’s the Citizens Police Academy? Well, it’s not a sequel to the Steve Guttenberg film — it’s a way for the citizens of Emporia and Greensville County to connect meaningfully to their local police department. The Citizens Police Academy is a series of free classes for...
PHOTOS: Petersburg’s Walnut Hill Elementary School hosts ‘Muffins with Moms’ event
On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Walnut Hill Elementary School hosted "Muffins with Moms," where more than 380 moms and mother figures showed up to have breakfast with their kids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville FVSAU hosting softball fundraiser
While the country is in the grip of World Series fever, your team could take the diamond at the same time while raising money for a good cause. Emporia-Greensville’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), located at Hicksford Avenue, is hosting a fundraiser softball tournament to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at EGRA Park.
NBC12
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
55 animals removed from Richmond home: 'It just wasn't safe for anybody'
Fifty-five animals were removed from a home in Richmond on Friday, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control, in one of the worst cases the agency’s director had ever seen.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
Police: Missing Richmond woman may be driving blue Ford Mustang
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 51-year-old Richmond woman last seen by her family last month, according to Chesterfield Police.
Chesterfield mom knew something was wrong after she texted her daughter
Staci Barksdale shared Jordan's story as part of the Chesterfield Police Department's "In Memory Of" campaign.
Veteran receives new Richmond home from Habitat for Humanity
A Richmond Army veteran and mother of five was given the keys to a new home from Habitat for Humanity.
Comments / 0