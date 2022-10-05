ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Slammer Tennis Clinic returns to Emporia this Saturday

The Community Youth Center hasn’t seen rackets whacking tennis balls in decades like it will see from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the newly revamped CYC courts. Youth ages 5-16 will get the opportunity to join the tennis world for a day under the tutelage of tennis professional Marvin Tyler. It won’t cost the participants a penny. If a participant has a tennis racket, bring it along. If not, Tyler’s Slammer Tennis World will supply one for use.
Czech It Out in Prince George County: Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival Set for Oct. 15

In the late 19th century, over 700 Czech and Slovak families settled Prince George and neighboring counties. Today, Prince George County boasts a thriving Czech/Slovak community of families that celebrate their proud heritage with muszika (music), jidlo (food), pivo (beer) and zábava (fun!) at the 8th annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival.
Richmonders remember country music legend Loretta Lynn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Many fans in Richmond are sharing their memories about Loretta Lynn, a country music legend who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. Lynn’s death brings back memories for Plan 9 record shop owner Jim Bland. His cousin Pete played guitar on some of her albums. Bland has spent years collecting Loretta’s records to hear his cousin play.
Emporia's Citizens Police Academy slated for October 27

What’s the Citizens Police Academy? Well, it’s not a sequel to the Steve Guttenberg film — it’s a way for the citizens of Emporia and Greensville County to connect meaningfully to their local police department. The Citizens Police Academy is a series of free classes for...
Emporia-Greensville FVSAU hosting softball fundraiser

While the country is in the grip of World Series fever, your team could take the diamond at the same time while raising money for a good cause. Emporia-Greensville’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), located at Hicksford Avenue, is hosting a fundraiser softball tournament to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at EGRA Park.
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
