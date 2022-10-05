Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Macy’s to test dual-format concept in Chicago area
EVERGREEN PARK — Macy’s is testing a new concept in south suburban Evergreen Park: a dual store format that includes its off-price concept, Macy’s Backstage, and a small-format Market by Macy’s. The store, located at 9700 S. Western Ave. at Evergreen Plaza, opened last week and...
Herald & Review
Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot an armed man who entered a police station on the city's West Side "ranting" anti-law enforcement statements on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said. Police...
