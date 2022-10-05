Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Boat ramp closed after car drives into Waccamaw River:GCSO
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has temporarily closed access to the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marino after a car was driven into the Waccamaw River around 3 a.m. Saturday, October 8th. Authorities said witnesses confirmed all occupants made it out safely to shore, but...
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on...
live5news.com
78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
live5news.com
Troopers: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed while crossing street in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 17A near Clarksbranch Road about 3 miles south of Moncks Corner, according to Master Trooper James Miller.
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
counton2.com
Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
iheart.com
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck hit by a train Tuesday afternoon has died, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Charleston County Sheriff’s...
live5news.com
1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
counton2.com
Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
Tow truck driver dies after crash with train in Ravenel, CCSO investigating
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – A tow truck driver involved in a Tuesday crash with a freight train has died; Charleston County sheriff’s deputies are investigating. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the Ravenel area near Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street, according to CCSO. Officials said an initial investigation determined a flatbed tow […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire. Crews with the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. and found a working fire. St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal...
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
abcnews4.com
Structural fire & no injuries on Catawba Road: St. Andrews Fire Department & CFD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to a structural fire on the 700 block of Catawba Road. Crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, arriving within five minutes of the call. Hoarding conditions posed a challenge to the crews, but CFD...
abcnews4.com
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
live5news.com
Police find missing Mt. Pleasant boy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a missing boy was found safe Friday night. The boy was reported earlier in the day and found around 10:50 p.m. walking in his neighborhood.
