Connecticut State

Miss America competition returning to Connecticut in December

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Miss America Competition is set to return to Connecticut this year.

The competition to determine the next Miss America will be held on Thursday, December 15 at Mohegan Sun Casino.

There will be 51 young women vying for the job of Miss America. They will begin their competition week on December 12 with the first evening of preliminary competition followed by the second round on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there will be a celebration event and the crowning of Miss America 2023 will take place on Thursday.

“We’re delighted to be returning to our home at Mohegan Sun as we prepare to crown our next Miss America,” said Shantel Krebs, Miss America Organization Board Chair. “For over 100 years, we have been committed to empowering the advocates and leaders of tomorrow. Our program provides young women the opportunity to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities.”

WTNH

