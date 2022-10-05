Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.

