NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
News 8 KFMB

Twitter to offer live look-ins throughout the MLB postseason

NEW YORK — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball's postseason. ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts, and live action will also be shown on MLB's official account. Twitter did not comment on how long each live look-in can last.
WBOY

Manoah to make WVU history in 2022 Postseason

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — On Friday, Alek Manoah will be the first former WVU baseball pitcher to start a game in the MLB Postseason. WVU’s single-season strikeout leader was named the Toronto Blue Jays’ game one starter for its American League Wild Card series against the Seattle Mariners after an All-Star 2022 campaign when he finished with a 16-7 record and a 2.24 ERA. While the Toronto ace is achieving a first for the Old Gold and Blue, he will become the ninth Mountaineer to appear on an MLB diamond in the playoffs. Here’s a look at the list, which spans nine decades of baseball history:
High Point Enterprise

A marvel on the mound: Former High Point pitcher became a Negro League star

There’s no shortage of talent on the roster of Major League Baseball players with ties to High Point. Future Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews played for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. So did future all-stars Al Rosen and Curt Flood. Another future Hall of Famer, Luke Appling, was born in High Point. Current San Diego Padres star Wil Myers played his high-school ball at Wesleyan Christian Academy.
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SB Nation

MLB playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times and predictions

October baseball is here. With the playoff field set, 12 teams now have their sights set on baseball immortality. The MLB postseason, however, will look a little different this year. The league added an additional wild-card team, and now will utilize a 12-team playoff bracket. Furthermore, rather than a single-elimination wild-card game, the new bracket includes a three-game series in the opening round, with all three games played at the higher seed’s field.
Q 105.7

“Done” Deal? Buffalo’s Von Miller “Guarantees” OBJ To Bills

Recent injuries to the Buffalo Bills may make it harder for the western New York team to "guarantee" a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona to their wild fanbase. As you know in the NFL, there are no such covenants. However, signing two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, defensive star Von Miller, fresh off of his Los Angelas Rams' Lombardi trophy celebration, was great start. Now, Miller is making his own guarantee that may help the Bills Mafia with their planned February trip to Phoenix.
theScore

MLB final awards: We hand out our hardware

The 2022 regular season is officially over, but before the postseason begins, 15 of theScore's editors handed in their ballots for major end-of-season awards. Ballots include the top five players/managers for each award, with 14 points given for a first-place vote, nine points for a second-place vote, eight points for a third-place vote, and so on. Here are the winners:
StyleCaster

Cole Beasley Is Retiring From the NFL to Be a ‘Full-Time Dad & Husband’—Meet His Wife & Family

Since his retirement from the NFL to be a “full-time” husband and father, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Cole Beasley’s wife, Kyrstin Beasley, and how long they’ve been together. Cole, whose full name is Cole Dickson Beasley, played with the National Football League for 11 seasons as a wide receive before he announced his retirement in October 2022. Prior to joining the NFL, Cole played college football at the Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, about 30 miles from his hometown of Little Elm, Texas. He finished his college football career with 14 touchdowns, 255 receptions...
