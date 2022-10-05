MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — On Friday, Alek Manoah will be the first former WVU baseball pitcher to start a game in the MLB Postseason. WVU’s single-season strikeout leader was named the Toronto Blue Jays’ game one starter for its American League Wild Card series against the Seattle Mariners after an All-Star 2022 campaign when he finished with a 16-7 record and a 2.24 ERA. While the Toronto ace is achieving a first for the Old Gold and Blue, he will become the ninth Mountaineer to appear on an MLB diamond in the playoffs. Here’s a look at the list, which spans nine decades of baseball history:

