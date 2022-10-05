Read full article on original website
King Charles Reportedly Had A Flattering Nickname For Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a difficult time while they were in Britain mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, alongside the rest of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior positions over two years ago, continue to draw ire from the press and public alike whenever they deign to show their faces across the pond. A former Buckingham Palace staffer even told the Daily Beast that they had some nerve visiting at all.
Fans Are Comparing Princess Charlotte Of Wales To An Unexpected Royal
Some royal watchers have sworn that Princess Charlotte of Wales looks just like her mother, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales (via Page Six). Others have compared the child to her father, Prince William, the Prince of Wales (via People). And yet more royal fans previously noticed that Charlotte resembles the late Queen Elizabeth II (via Yahoo!).
Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About The Queen's Corgis
Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her corgis. The former monarch was given her first corgi in 1933 by her father, King George VI. A seven-year-old Elizabeth named the puppy Dookie, which was reportedly the nickname given to her father when he was Prince Albert, Duke of York (via Marie Claire). He took on the name George after his coronation in 1937 (via Royal Central).
The Royal Family Was Reportedly Stricter About The Queen's Funeral Coverage Than We Thought
On September 19, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was broadcast by TV outlets from around the world. In the U.K., 28 million people watched the live proceedings and 11.4 million people tuned in the U.S. (via Newsweek). As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, it was the first time a funeral service for a British monarch was broadcast on TV. When George VI died in 1952, TV coverage was limited to the funeral procession.
What Sarah Ferguson Secretly Called The Queen
Throughout his life, Prince Andrew had a special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. Even the Netflix series "The Crown" portrayed the now disgraced prince as the queen's favorite child (via Elle). Many royal watchers believe they shared a more special bond because he was born 12 years after his brother, King Charles III, when Queen Elizabeth had more time to devote to a young child.
Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About The Unique Way She Dealt With Prince Andrew's Scandals
It can be hard to keep track of the drama surrounding the royal family as it seems to be continually developing. In the case of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, things seem to be going back and forth between bad and worse. A Peacock documentary called "Prince Andrew: Banished" came out on October 5, and as one might guess from the title, it's not a glowing review. Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for his brother, King Charles III, to bring him back to work.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation Has An Impressive New Project
After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched their nonprofit organization, Archewell. According to the Archewell website, the foundation's "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century."
Meghan Markle's Red Outfit May Act As One Huge Yet Hidden Message
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, in September and new photos from the event have surfaced this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on-hand to meet with delegates and to attend the organization's signature summit at which Meghan was the keynote speaker, according to People magazine. Meghan has served as a counselor for the organization since 2014.
The Iconic Way Buckingham Palace Once Honored Mike Myers
When the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, many celebrities took to the internet to share their feelings about the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving matriarch. The list of celebrity mourners for the queen is long and includes some special moments. Actor Jude Law, for example,...
