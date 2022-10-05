Read full article on original website
Related
Julie Plec Names The One Fan-Favorite Vampire Academy Character We Won't See In Season 1
All bets were off when Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre introduced Adrian Ivashkov into the "Vampire Academy" series in Episode 6. Given that he doesn't show up until the second book (via E! Online), fans were shook to see their favorite playboy grace the screens in all of his extra glory. With all of the timing shakeups in the first season, it's anyone's guess as to who might show up and what plotlines will unfold — and that's the fun of TV adaptations.
Katherine McNamara On Playing A Trailblazing Woman On Walker Independence - Exclusive Interview
After countless decades of watching male-led Western content, Katherine McNamara is bringing "Walker" fans the feminist take on the Wild West that often gets glossed over in movies and TV. McNamara stars as Abby Walker in "Walker Independence" — the late-1800s-set prequel of the original Jared Padalecki-led CW show. It's not the first time McNamara has saddled up to play badass and empowering characters. Between playing the Nephilim Clary Fray on "Shadowhunters," Sonya in "The Scorch Trials," and Mia Queen in "Arrow," McNamara is no stranger to kicking ass and taking names. That skill set will undoubtedly prove useful as she navigates the mean, dusty streets of Independence, Texas, in "Walker Independence."
Jake Lacy And Lio Tipton Talk Peacock's A Friend Of The Family - Exclusive Interview
In the '70s, Jan Broberg was abducted by a family friend on two occasions, once when she was just 12 years old, and again at 14 (via Variety). Broberg has been open about her terrifying story, which was previously explored in the Netflix documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight." Now, Peacock's new drama "A Friend of the Family" depicts the shocking events leading up to Broberg's abduction by Bob "B" Berchtold, a nearby neighbor in a close-knit Mormon community.
Mckenna Grace On Playing Jan Broberg In Peacock's A Friend Of The Family - Exclusive Interview
At 16, Mckenna Grace has already had the kind of career most of us could only dream about. Having starred in everything from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" to "Young Sheldon" to "The Handmaid's Tale," Grace has worked in just about every genre at this point. Now, she's back on our screens in Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," a true crime drama based on a horrifying real-life abduction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces A Super Unexpected Move
Having a large family means that your life is never boring. That's certainly true of the Duggars, the famed "19 Kids & Counting" clan. It seems like every day, one or more family members are sharing big news on social media. In 2022 alone, weddings and births abounded. Son Jedidiah and his wife, Katey, welcomed their first baby, Truett Oliver, while Jed's twin brother, Jeremiah, married Hannah Wissmann; five months later, they announced they were expecting (per Page Six). Another brother, John-David, had his second baby, a boy named Charlie, and sister Jill Duggar Dillard gave birth to her third son, Frederick. Most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced the big news that a sibling is on the way for Gideon and Evelyn.
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
Korea’s IMTV Hatches Multi-Season Series Based on Lisa See Novel ‘The Island of Sea Women’ About Matriarchal Society of Free Divers (EXCLUSIVE)
Korean indie production house, IMTV is developing and will produce a drama series based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. The story is set largely on the remote Korean island of Jeju, among the community of ‘haenyo,’ women who earn a living by free diving for mollusks, seaweed and other sea life from the depths of the ocean. Representatives of a rare semi matriarchal society, the women work while the menfolk typically stay at home, though property is passed down along male lines. Celebrated activist and Nobel Prize-winner Malala recently boarded a documentary...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says running for president is 'off the table'
Many were hoping Dwayne Johnson could be a potential rock for America, but instead, the beloved actor and businessman intends to be a rock for his daughters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Robert Downey Jr. Is More Musical Than You Originally Thought
2008's "Iron Man" launched what would soon become the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by far the top-earning franchise in cinema history (via Statista). At its helm was Robert Downey Jr., Tony Stark himself. Downey Jr. rose to prominence in the early 1980s as part of the so-called "Brat Pack," explained by journalist David Blum as "a roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women, and a good time," according to New York Magazine. Throughout the decade, Downey Jr. starred alongside friend Anthony Michael Hall in a John Hughes classic and even had a brief run as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." However, as his stardom grew, the "Weird Science" actor dealt with a dependence on alcohol and drugs. Eventually, his addiction led to several arrests throughout the '90s, and in 1999 he spent a year in a court-mandated treatment facility, per American Addiction Centers. The actor's final arrest came in 2001, and he's been outspoken about his sobriety since (via Hollywood). "I am not my story," Downey Jr. told Vanity Fair.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Douglas Will Be Getting A New Yet Familiar Face
For the last few months, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been firing on all cylinders. One of the central storylines has been about young Douglas Forrester, currently played by child actor Django Ferri. Chaos erupted when Douglas' father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), informed his adoptive mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), that he wanted the boy to live with him full-time, per Soap Opera Spy. The possible custody battle between Thomas and Hope has polarized viewers and led to the Forresters and the Logans waging war against one another. Longtime lovers Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have found themselves at a crossroads in their marriage because of their opposing viewpoints about who Douglas is better off residing with.
The Truth About The Drama Surrounding The ColourPop X Harry Potter Collection
Cosmetics company ColourPop is known for its out-of-the-box collabs and bold color choices. ColourPop has previously collaborated with companies like Disney on several occasions, including on the Bambi X ColourPop collection, proving that it knows what it's doing when it comes to creating fun makeup collections. However, its latest collection,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Sarah Ferguson Secretly Called The Queen
Throughout his life, Prince Andrew had a special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. Even the Netflix series "The Crown" portrayed the now disgraced prince as the queen's favorite child (via Elle). Many royal watchers believe they shared a more special bond because he was born 12 years after his brother, King Charles III, when Queen Elizabeth had more time to devote to a young child.
The Iconic Way Buckingham Palace Once Honored Mike Myers
When the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, many celebrities took to the internet to share their feelings about the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving matriarch. The list of celebrity mourners for the queen is long and includes some special moments. Actor Jude Law, for example,...
The List's Exclusive Survey Shows How Women Describe Their Style
When it comes to fashion, a good goal is to have a wardrobe that clearly defines your style; if someone peeked into your closet, they should learn something about you. But with fashion trends that are ever-changing, how does one define their style through clothes? The big difference between fashion and style is that style is personal and unique to you. Style is all about the energy you give off: the same few pieces of clothing can be styled in a ton of different ways and give off a totally different vibe on each person. Sometimes, your style can be difficult to define. It may take time for you to find your perfect style, and even longer to build a wardrobe that accurately reflects your chosen style.
The Jewelry In Queen Elizabeth's Final Portrait Means More Than You Realize
Queen Elizabeth II sat for her first official photo as queen within three weeks of her father's death, according to People. She sat for photographer Dorothy Wilding, who had previously photographed members of the royal family, and the photos were used on postage stamps and as the queen's official portrait at British Embassies worldwide (via Town & Country). In all of the pictures, she wore jewelry that had a connection to her family.
Meghan Markle's Red Outfit May Act As One Huge Yet Hidden Message
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, in September and new photos from the event have surfaced this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on-hand to meet with delegates and to attend the organization's signature summit at which Meghan was the keynote speaker, according to People magazine. Meghan has served as a counselor for the organization since 2014.
The Real Reason The Catcher In The Rye Became A Banned Book
A pillar of many American high school English class syllabuses, J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" follows the wanderings of 16-year-old Holden Caulfield, whose rebellious and dark teenage persona masks a deeper loneliness and sensitivity (via Gilder Lehrman). Through his astute observations of the toxic societal conformity of the 1950s and his repulsion of the "phonies" most adults turn into (via Britannica), readers see Holden grapple with what is arguably an emotionally intelligent response to a sick culture.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0