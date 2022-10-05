ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 1

Michael Marine
3d ago

This is starting to sound like a Tik Tok craze. It'll be funny until someone gets seriously hurt, then it's all "Why didn't someone say something?"

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Good News Friday: October 7, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 students from Belton and Lake Belton high schools were selected for the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Jazz band. 9 are area qualifiers and will audition for the All-State jazz band. The students will participate in a music clinic and performance on November 19 at Temple High School.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Shoemaker High School#K9
fox44news.com

City of Killeen announces Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire a consultant to help appropriately address homelessness in Bell County. The City of Killeen says this comes as part of a months-long process, and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County, and has also led focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate – including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Victim in Harker Heights Wednesday shooting identified by police

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on crimes in Central Texas. The victim who was shot dead by Roger Lee Sanders on Oct. 5 has been identified as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones of Harker Heights, TX, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KCEN

Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties

TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
963kklz.com

Warning: ‘Jugging’ Is Fastest Growing Crime Trend

Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at a bilingual school in Killeen

In 2019, 35 percent of Texas' population spoke another language that was not English. Killeen ISD is the fourth most diverse district in the state, according to superintendent John Craft. This is why KISD'S Trimmier Middle School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an event earlier this morning involving their students.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy