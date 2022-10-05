Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO