Michael Marine
3d ago
This is starting to sound like a Tik Tok craze. It'll be funny until someone gets seriously hurt, then it's all "Why didn't someone say something?"
We Rang, You Answered: Parents Of Killeen, Texas Students Discuss Phones in School
A few weeks back, we discussed certain school districts in Texas banning cell phone usage during the school day. While some in the Killeen, Texas area supported the idea of school restricting the usage of phones during class, other parents worried about whether or not their child would be able to contact them if there was an emergency at their school.
KWTX
Belton police warning of email scam seeking money to pay off fake citation
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton police department is warning the public of an email scam that makes you think you have a ticket to pay off. In a Facebook post, the department asks that if you do receive an email like this, that you should not click the links.
Some Central Texas kids get to stay home Friday
Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
KWTX
Good News Friday: October 7, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 16 students from Belton and Lake Belton high schools were selected for the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Jazz band. 9 are area qualifiers and will audition for the All-State jazz band. The students will participate in a music clinic and performance on November 19 at Temple High School.
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District going door-to-door this weekend
On Oct. 7 and 8, health district staff members will be going door-to-door to ask residents about their health concerns and ways the district can improve service to the community.
Wait, What? Why Isn’t The Killeen, Texas Service Garden Talked About More?
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
KWTX
Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states. Police said the girl was rescued...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen announces Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire a consultant to help appropriately address homelessness in Bell County. The City of Killeen says this comes as part of a months-long process, and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County, and has also led focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate – including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.
KLTV
City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Victim in Harker Heights Wednesday shooting identified by police
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on crimes in Central Texas. The victim who was shot dead by Roger Lee Sanders on Oct. 5 has been identified as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones of Harker Heights, TX, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
Neighbors gather for annual National Night Out block parties
TEMPLE, Texas — People across Central Texas turned out for National Night Out (NNO) block parties Tuesday night. NNO is an annual nationwide crime prevention campaign event designed to bring community members, law enforcement agencies and local officials together. There were 23 different block parties in Temple. Neighbors and...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
963kklz.com
Warning: ‘Jugging’ Is Fastest Growing Crime Trend
Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
KWTX
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes
'They could be casting any type of spell that they want to; anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home,' the now-viral message cautioned.
News Channel 25
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at a bilingual school in Killeen
In 2019, 35 percent of Texas' population spoke another language that was not English. Killeen ISD is the fourth most diverse district in the state, according to superintendent John Craft. This is why KISD'S Trimmier Middle School celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with an event earlier this morning involving their students.
