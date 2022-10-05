Read full article on original website
Related
What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
Save seeds now for next year's garden flowers
If you love the flowers in your garden but don’t love the idea of spending money on new ones, why not save their seeds to plant next year?To maximize the odds that new plants will grow true to their parent, only collect seeds from those labeled “heirloom” or “heritage.” Seeds from hybrid cultivars, which result from breeding two or more varieties, will produce plants that resemble only one of the plant’s parents, so you have no way of knowing what you’ll end up with.Still, there are no guarantees. Accidental hybridization can occur in your garden when wind or insects transfer...
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Leaf peepers alert: Map shows when fall colors will peak in every state
Crisp, cool air is starting to circulate which means fall colors are upon us! If you’re hoping to catch a color tour this season, a new map can help maximize your viewing experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When should you bring plants inside? And which you can keep in your yard
Temperatures are dropping, find out what to do with perennials and more to keep garden and any house plants happy.
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What makes autumn leaves change color?
Fall is officially here, which means the leaves will change from green to shades of red, yellow, and orange. Buy why exactly does this annual event take place?
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard
If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
How to get rid of moths in your home
If you spot holes in your favorite sweaters, you’ll need to know how to get rid of moths in your home. These winged insects will find their way into your closet or drawers, where their larvae will eat through wool, silk, cashmere, mohair, fur or any other natural fabric.
How to get rid of ground squirrels moving to your yard in a California drought year
Q. Since the drought, ground squirrels have taken over my yard. Due to water restrictions, I let my back lawn go brown and the ground squirrels have built burrows in my backyard. They are very destructive. The squirrels have chewed up drip line and have eaten several plants in my yard. Now they are building a burrow under the corner of my garage. What can I do to rid my yard of these pests?
Comments / 0