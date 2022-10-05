ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37

It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale

The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
Yardbarker

Bulls Have Plenty of Work to Do Entering Preseason Game vs. Nuggets

Basketball was back at the United Center Tuesday night. The Bulls dropped their preseason opener 129-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls' front office and head coach Billy Donovan preached continuity all offseason. Bringing back 12 players familiar with the systems should result in more cohesive play and help mask the team's flaws. But the first exhibition contest showed little to no improvement upon last year's core issues.
Yardbarker

Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
FanSided

Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit

For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

