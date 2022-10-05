Read full article on original website
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
Tiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37
It has been learned that former WNBA New York Liberty player Tiffany Jackson has died following her battle with cancer on Monday (Oct. 3). She was 37 years old. According to The New York Times, the Texas-native first noticed a lump in one of her breasts back in 2015 while playing off-season in Israel. Jackson waited until the off-season was over and to return to the United States before getting checked by a doctor. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer.More from VIBE.comFormer BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast CancerBrittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks On...
Mark Jackson passionately shoots down the idea that the Lakers have a Big 4 on their roster
Former NBA head coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson offered a blunt assessment of the Los Angeles Lakers’ core. Jackson dismissed the idea that the Lakers have a “Big 4” after the addition of guard Patrick Beverley this offseason to the team’s trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Lakers News: LeBron James Floored By Projected 2023 No. 1 Pick
Victor Wembanyama could be the best draft prospect since... LeBron James in 2003.
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
NBA・
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as ‘No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
NBA
Bulls beat Nuggets in preseason, Javonte Green replaces Patrick Williams in starting lineup
Woo, that was more like it. As Javonte “Woo” Green moved into the Bulls starting lineup and elicited his share of woos for 15 points, dunks, blocks and hustle as the Bulls, Friday, defeated the Denver Nuggets 131-113 to even the preseason record at 1-1. “I thought oversell...
Blackhawks shut out by Blues in preseason finale
The Blackhawks were routed by the St. Louis Blues 6-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday in their final dress rehearsal before the regular season starts. The Blackhawks allowed three goals in the first period, three goals in the second period and went 0-for-5 on the power play. Jordan Binnington stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Blues.
atozsports.com
Bears assistant gets candid while discussing QB Justin Fields and it wasn’t positive
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy got candid while talking about quarterback Justin Fields on Thursday and what he had to say wasn’t exactly encouraging. Getsy was asked about Fields’ poor completion percentage so far this season (50.7 percent through four games). The former Green Bay Packers assistant...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Downplays Call to Not Start Patrick Williams
Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that...
Yardbarker
Bulls Have Plenty of Work to Do Entering Preseason Game vs. Nuggets
Basketball was back at the United Center Tuesday night. The Bulls dropped their preseason opener 129-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bulls' front office and head coach Billy Donovan preached continuity all offseason. Bringing back 12 players familiar with the systems should result in more cohesive play and help mask the team's flaws. But the first exhibition contest showed little to no improvement upon last year's core issues.
Yardbarker
Bulls Show Dominance in First Preseason Win Over Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls (1-1) were clicking on all cylinders in their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets (0-2) to claim their first preseason win. Chicago entered Friday's game against Denver hoping to clean up some of the mistakes from their preseason opener. The Bulls allowed 70 points in the first half Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans and the offense was stagnant.
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
