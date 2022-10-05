ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
kingfish420
3d ago

do you see what money can do ☺️ does anybody notice the difference in the price of lawyers? the higher the price lawyer the better deal you get. the law is a business. and business is good

WakeUpAmerica
2d ago

Baldwin is a killer...guns don't go off by themselves. Someone pulled that trigger and needs to be held accountable!!

Rick Sanders
2d ago

money can buy ANYTHING...& BALDWIN WALKS = [SIC]......this IS A HOLLYWOOD COVER UP. ....did the DA get paid off too ..

