Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer

“Heartland” actor Robert Cormier died from injuries he sustained in a “tragic” fall on Friday at age 33. Cormier’s sister revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died at a hospital in Etobicoke, Canada, after a bad fall, although she did not elaborate on the details. His family later confirmed that information in a statement to People saying “Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident.” The statement continued, “Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated.” “While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends,...

