9-Year-Old’s Girl Body Found Stuffed in Storage Locker After She Was ‘Locked in the Basement for an Extended Period of Time,’ Deputies Say

Fresh meat in prison--The boys will Love that!! The women will take care of her in their way too!! Nothing is too harsh for these monsters!! 💙💙💙
this is sad and don't make sense in many levels this child had been unseen for a year not only that nothing was ever done to the parents in how you get a tampon with physical evidence and corpse charge and not a murder make it make sense they found a dead body but they got charged with physical evidence and disposing of corpse 🤔🤔
I really hope that the other Inmates take extra special care of these 2 peices of trash, the worse treatment they get the better
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
Posey County woman sentenced to 30 years for shooting and killing her husband
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
Man killed in Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of missing 9-year-old girl found in storage unit in Owensboro
Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Mother injured, baby dead after being hit by truck in Henderson County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 40