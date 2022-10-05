ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

9-Year-Old’s Girl Body Found Stuffed in Storage Locker After She Was ‘Locked in the Basement for an Extended Period of Time,’ Deputies Say

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
mary west
3d ago

Fresh meat in prison--The boys will Love that!! The women will take care of her in their way too!! Nothing is too harsh for these monsters!! 💙💙💙

April Brown
3d ago

this is sad and don't make sense in many levels this child had been unseen for a year not only that nothing was ever done to the parents in how you get a tampon with physical evidence and corpse charge and not a murder make it make sense they found a dead body but they got charged with physical evidence and disposing of corpse 🤔🤔

Dewayne Godsey
2d ago

I really hope that the other Inmates take extra special care of these 2 peices of trash, the worse treatment they get the better

WPXI Pittsburgh

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

