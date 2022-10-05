ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

Hounds outmanned in 49-0 loss to Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY - The expression on Head Coach Derek Doherty's face after Fort Madison was dropped 49-0 by No. 4 Iowa City Liberty said it all. "Whoa. Whoa," Doherty said. "That's a really good football team." Iowa City's Graham Beckman threw for four touchdowns in the first half alone to...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

New London rushes past Fort Madison in three

FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison girls volleyball team is still looking for leadership, a dynamic that isn't sitting well with Head Coach Kelly Knustrom. The Lady Hounds fell to Class 1A No. 14 New London 25-12, 25-10, 25-8 Thursday on Senior Night. The Bloodhounds were barely in any of...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds, Lady Hounds 3rd at Centerville Tuesday

CENTERVILLE - The Fort Madison girls captured 3rd place at the Centerville Cross Country Invitational Tuesday afternoon behind another top finish for freshman Avery Rump. The Fort Madison boys also took 3rd place behind Pella Christian and Oskaloosa. Jacob Shottenkirk outpaced the Bloodhound's Mason McLey by 12 seconds at 17:22 to lead the boys.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Pen City Current

Hawks land playoff spot with win over EBF

DONNELLSON — The clock on Central Lee’s scoreboard had not reached all zeros, but Chuck Banks couldn’t resist an early celebration. “Playoffs!” the Hawks’ coach yelled, and soon his players echoed him. Central Lee’s 17-7 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday night clinched a spot in...
DONNELLSON, IA
Fort Madison, IA
Fairfield, IA
Pen City Current

Crusaders finding balance at the right time

DANVILLE — October has a different feel, and Holy Trinity’s volleyball team knows it. Postseason is approaching, and the No. 10 (Class 1A) Crusaders are playing their best volleyball at the right time. Thursday’s 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 win over Danville was a complete effort for the Crusaders (19-8...
DANVILLE, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball senior Connor McCaffery prepped for sixth season on the court

In the midst of last year’s grueling Iowa men’s basketball schedule, Connor McCaffery was convinced he wouldn’t return for a sixth year. “I was pretty sure at one point [last season] that I was not going to come back,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said at Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. “Last year wasn’t a comfortable year for me. I was hurt a good amount of the time, I couldn’t ever practice, there were days when I couldn’t bend over. My back was so bad, I had to have someone else tie my shoes for me.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate

DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
Pen City Current

County residents need to brace for assessment hikes

Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
LEE COUNTY, IA
St. Joseph Post

Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

Third-Parties Charging for Military Records

FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022

10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
FORT MADISON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water

The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA

