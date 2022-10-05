Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Hounds outmanned in 49-0 loss to Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY - The expression on Head Coach Derek Doherty's face after Fort Madison was dropped 49-0 by No. 4 Iowa City Liberty said it all. "Whoa. Whoa," Doherty said. "That's a really good football team." Iowa City's Graham Beckman threw for four touchdowns in the first half alone to...
Pen City Current
New London rushes past Fort Madison in three
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison girls volleyball team is still looking for leadership, a dynamic that isn't sitting well with Head Coach Kelly Knustrom. The Lady Hounds fell to Class 1A No. 14 New London 25-12, 25-10, 25-8 Thursday on Senior Night. The Bloodhounds were barely in any of...
Pen City Current
Hounds, Lady Hounds 3rd at Centerville Tuesday
CENTERVILLE - The Fort Madison girls captured 3rd place at the Centerville Cross Country Invitational Tuesday afternoon behind another top finish for freshman Avery Rump. The Fort Madison boys also took 3rd place behind Pella Christian and Oskaloosa. Jacob Shottenkirk outpaced the Bloodhound's Mason McLey by 12 seconds at 17:22 to lead the boys.
Pen City Current
Hawks land playoff spot with win over EBF
DONNELLSON — The clock on Central Lee’s scoreboard had not reached all zeros, but Chuck Banks couldn’t resist an early celebration. “Playoffs!” the Hawks’ coach yelled, and soon his players echoed him. Central Lee’s 17-7 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday night clinched a spot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
Pen City Current
Crusaders finding balance at the right time
DANVILLE — October has a different feel, and Holy Trinity’s volleyball team knows it. Postseason is approaching, and the No. 10 (Class 1A) Crusaders are playing their best volleyball at the right time. Thursday’s 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 win over Danville was a complete effort for the Crusaders (19-8...
Iowa recruit seriously injured after hit by vehicle with family not expected to play basketball again
Ava Jones’ basketball career is almost certainly over. Jones, the earlier this summer, tore all four ligaments in both of her knees, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. "We all had a tough day yesterday," Bluder said, . "I doubt she will ever play...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball senior Connor McCaffery prepped for sixth season on the court
In the midst of last year’s grueling Iowa men’s basketball schedule, Connor McCaffery was convinced he wouldn’t return for a sixth year. “I was pretty sure at one point [last season] that I was not going to come back,” the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder said at Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day on Oct. 5. “Last year wasn’t a comfortable year for me. I was hurt a good amount of the time, I couldn’t ever practice, there were days when I couldn’t bend over. My back was so bad, I had to have someone else tie my shoes for me.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Dennis Duane Cass, 66, Montrose
Dennis Duane Cass, 66, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on July 14, 1956 in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Donald L. and Arlene (Jones) Cass. He is survived by...
Pen City Current
Graber, Bowker square on off in District 100 debate
DONNELLSON - The party lines were stark in contrast as the two candidates for House District 100 squared off in the Pilot Grove Community Room Thursday night. The event, sponsored by Mississippi Valley Publishing and monitored by Lee County Economic Development Group's Emily Benjamin, took Republican incumbent Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) and Democratic challenger Rebecca Bowker (D-Fort Madison) through the gauntlet of public education, transgender recognition, abortion, and workers' rights.
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Pen City Current
Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
KCCI.com
Iowa man airlifted to the hospital after house explosion in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — One man is in the hospital after a house explosion in southeast Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. The Wapello County Sheriff's Office says that they received a call about a house that exploded at noon on Tuesday. They say the caller also stated a man was outside the house.
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0