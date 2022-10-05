BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help putting a name to a face. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. “Detectives believe this individual to be responsible for two separate burglaries that occurred on LSU’s campus on September 25, 2022, and September 26, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

