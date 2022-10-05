Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
2 People Injured In A 18-Wheeler Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported an 18-wheeler crash that injured two people. The crash happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the officials, the wreck involved a passenger [..]
brproud.com
Authorities searching for suspects accused of vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Detectives are looking into several vehicle burglaries that took place around the 31000 block of Dunn Rd. LPSO is providing a video and pictures to help with the search for several suspects. LPSO believes that...
brproud.com
LSU PD seeking suspect in on-campus burglaries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help putting a name to a face. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. “Detectives believe this individual to be responsible for two separate burglaries that occurred on LSU’s campus on September 25, 2022, and September 26, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
brproud.com
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
wbrz.com
Two people shot near corner of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims and the suspect left the scene after the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sources said a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Suspect hits BRPD unit during high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “lengthy pursuit” involving the Baton Rouge Police Department and a white Hyundai Accent ended with the arrest of Caleb Clayton, 21, of Baton Rouge. Clayton allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, October 4. The Baton...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives searching for man missing since March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since March. Police identified the man as 47-year-old Daniel Sikes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Gunman kills 4, including himself, in Louisiana shooting spree
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
brproud.com
Port Allen PD would like to speak with person of interest
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached photos?. If so, the Port Allen Police Department would like to hear from you. Port Allen PD considers this person to be “a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.”. If you know who...
brproud.com
BRFD responds to house fire on Elm Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Seven people were displaced including three children after an early morning house fire. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 3900 block of Elm Dr. and found “fire in the kitchen wall traveling up to the attic,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
WAFB.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Walker
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that he will indeed run for governor. A year later, L’Auberge Casino to open new Barstool Sportsbook Fall 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. It’s been nearly a year since sports betting became legal in the state of Louisiana.
Comments / 0