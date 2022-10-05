ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild and dry weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next couple of days. High pressure will remain a dominant part of the forecast Thursday, resulting in a cool morning and milder afternoon. You’ll probably need a coat or jacket during the morning hours as temperatures will start in the chilly 40s. A few passing clouds are possible during the day. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s and into the mid-70s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO