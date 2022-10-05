Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over...
wfxrtv.com
God's Pit Crew responding to devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian
WFXR anchor Drew Aunkst gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how God's Pit Crew is equipped with helping victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. God’s Pit Crew responding to devastation in Florida …. WFXR anchor Drew Aunkst gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how God's Pit Crew is equipped...
wfxrtv.com
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an East Alabama paper mill that has Virginia ties, is underway, a union leader tells WRBL a sister station of WFXR, Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s...
wfxrtv.com
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Friday before weekend chill
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can! A weak cold front will move through Southwest and Central Virginia Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend. Little moisture will be associated with the front, so rain chances are low Friday. A few stray light mountain...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Thursday before chilly weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild and dry weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next couple of days. High pressure will remain a dominant part of the forecast Thursday, resulting in a cool morning and milder afternoon. You’ll probably need a coat or jacket during the morning hours as temperatures will start in the chilly 40s. A few passing clouds are possible during the day. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s and into the mid-70s.
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
Comments / 0