wfxrtv.com

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
MCALLEN, TX
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Friday before weekend chill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can! A weak cold front will move through Southwest and Central Virginia Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend. Little moisture will be associated with the front, so rain chances are low Friday. A few stray light mountain...
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Thursday before chilly weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild and dry weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next couple of days. High pressure will remain a dominant part of the forecast Thursday, resulting in a cool morning and milder afternoon. You’ll probably need a coat or jacket during the morning hours as temperatures will start in the chilly 40s. A few passing clouds are possible during the day. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s and into the mid-70s.
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
ROANOKE, VA

