Curtis Creek
3d ago
well here we have what everybody on the left has been saying was a lie. and it doesn't matter if he's Republican or Democrat the fact is that it was done. and it's able to be done by a person this is why we need to get rid of all machines that have to do or from other countries. bring back the old style and I'm talking person count
Guest
3d ago
questions about a fair election is not conspiracy. Hiding information from those who seek h9nest answers is corrupt. Third world governments behave in such ways.
David LeeRoth
3d ago
so did anyone else happen to see on GMA the voting machine from the 2020 presidential election that somehow ended up on ebay after it was purchased from a goodwill store in michigan
CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of...
Michigan election software executive arrested on suspicion of data theft
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said a 2020 election denier target has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the possible theft of personal information from election poll workers.
KXLY
Judge rules Meta intentionally violated Washington campaign finance laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County Superior Judge ruled that Facebook’s parent company Meta repeatedly violated Washington’s campaign finance transparency law 822 times, and may have to pay $30,000 per violation. Washington state’s campaign finance transparency law requires advertisers to make information about Washington political ads that...
Gizmodo
The Floodwaters in Florida Are Toxic and Dangerous, Officials Warn
When Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 storm last week, it left behind a trail of destruction that killed dozens of people amid flash floods, severely damaged homes, and inundated cars and streets. The devastation has also triggered new environmental concerns: serious leaks of chemicals, sewage, and oil.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database.
KEPR
Tri-Cities rancher sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for large criminal fraud scheme
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Tri-Cities rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $244 million in restitution for "ghost cattle" fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the rancher's sentencing is the largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Washington.
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
A Michigan judge drops felony charges against 7 people in Flint water scandal
The dismissal for 7 people was significant but not a surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier said a different judge acting as a one-person grand jury had no authority to issue indictments.
St. Cloud sports bar reduces hours, owners cite "pandemic of work ethic"
Owners of Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill have further reduced hours at their St. Cloud location due to a lack of employees, and has blamed a "pandemic of work ethic" and "personal responsibility." The St. Cloud location, which is already closed Mondays, will now also be closed Tuesdays until...
Gizmodo
Aerial Images Show Alarming Extent of Hurricane Ian's Devastation in Florida
Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, killing at least 105 people in the state and leaving destruction in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of households remain without electricity, and multiple counties are under boil water notices after the storm damaged crucial infrastructure. In an attempt to understand the full...
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a student pilot were in the single-engine Piper Sport when it crashed and caught fire around 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Santa Monica Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Thursday. There was 45 minutes of instruction on the ground before the pair took off for a flight to Malibu and back that lasted just over an hour, the report said. The plane came in for a landing that witnesses described as “hard” and then “began to aggressively pitch up and climb, while the engine made a sound consistent with it going to full power,” according to the report.
bloomberglaw.com
Georgia Challenge to Hard Copy Voter Lists Rejected on Appeal
A challenge to Georgia voting practices stemming from a 2017 special congressional election fell flat when the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday said the state’s administrative concerns justified printing hard-copy backup voter lists before early voting has been completed. Georgia’s timeline for printing voter lists doesn’t significantly burden the right...
CBS News
Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week
Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. “We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance,” countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, “we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws.”
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
CBS News
Prosecutors to call on Gov. Hogan in embezzlement case against his former chief of staff
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the embezzlement case against Roy McGrath, his former Chief of Staff, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege McGrath forged a document to make it appear that the governor had signed off on a severance payment of more than $230,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Services and take the chief of staff position. He is also accused of submitting timesheets that said he was working when he was really on vacation.
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
