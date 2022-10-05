This Colorado town ranks as one of best fall vacation getaways

TELLURIDE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado , look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.

The U.S. News & World Report just ranked the top 20 destinations for fall vacations . Telluride was ranked 12th overall.

“The town boasts trails for hikers of all abilities and perfect hiking conditions well into October. Plus, film fanatics can catch the Telluride Horror Show every October. No visit would be complete without taking a ride on one of the town’s famous gondolas – and it’s the perfect way to snap pictures of Telluride’s gorgeous fall foliage. Just remember to check the gondola’s operating hours ahead of time since it closes for maintenance from mid-October to mid-November,” U.S. News & World Report said.

Telluride is located about 360 miles southwest of Denver via Interstate 70 and US-50.

Here is a look at things you can do during the fall in Telluride :

4×4 off-roading

Take a bike ride

Camp

Go for a hike

See the fall foliage: Lizard Head Wilderness Ridge Trail Telluride Trail



Here is a look at the top 15:

And while you are visiting Telluride, be sure to make a stop at Silverton. It is located about 73 miles from Telluride. Trips to Discover , a popular travel site, recently put out a list of the top 15 best small towns in the United States for fall foliage and Silverton made the list.

Want to see elk this fall?

If you want to travel to see fall leaves and elk, here are five great places to travel to:

Evergreen – Located off of I-70, west of Genesee in Jefferson County Estes Park – You can also check out Elk Fest on Oct. 1-2 Mueller State Park – Located near Divide with 55 miles of trails and thousands of acres West Elk Wilderness – Located near Gunnison, the U.S. Forest Service said there’s over 200 miles of constructed trails Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge – Located north of Golden, it is a great place to see elk. You also have the opportunity to see other wildlife in the area, such as deer, coyotes, and prairie dogs.

If you plan on traveling in Colorado during the fall and winter months, be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them:

