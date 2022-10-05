Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 30:. 1. Stuart Godwin, MD, was named associate chief medical officer of Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center. 2. Kathy LaFond was named administrative director of human resources at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital. 3....
12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
How hospital CIOs, IT leaders prepared for the new information-blocking rule
A new rule went into effect Oct. 6 that allows patients complete access to their electronic health records, without unreasonable delay or costs. As part of the 21st Century Cures Act, ONC implemented the regulations to improve health data transparency and interoperability. CIOs and other health system IT leaders have been preparing for the changes for some time now, despite the American Hospital Association and other groups calling (unsuccessfully) for a delay. The Oct. 6 rule expands the definition of what is considered electronic health information.
3 hospitals that earned Magnet status in September
Three hospitals received Magnet designation for the first time in September, while another 13 were redesignated, according to the American Nurses Credentialing Center. AANC's Magnet Recognition Program, first developed in 1990, recognizes hospitals for their excellence in nursing services. Three hospitals that received Magnet designation in September:. NYU Langone Hospital...
Mass General Brigham's Dr. Anne Klibanski on building the academic health system of the future
A continued commitment to patient care, research, teaching and innovation — while addressing existing challenges — will be part of the future of healthcare, according to Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Boston-based Mass General Brigham. Dr. Klibanski has served at the helm of Mass General Brigham...
After CommonSpirit Health IT security incident, CISOs weigh in on how their size affects their cyber strategy
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has been dealing with a large-scale IT security incident this week that has been shutting down EHRs and canceling patient appointments at its hospitals across the country. CommonSpirit is the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, with more than 140 hospitals and 1,000 care sites across 21 states....
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 30. 1. Amy Goldberg, MD, was named dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. 2. Natalie Caine was named chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. 3....
Newsweek's 'most loved' workplaces include 8 healthcare companies
Newsweek included eight healthcare companies on its "America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022" list. For the ranking, the magazine collaborated with Best Practice Institute, a benchmark research company, to survey more than 1.4 million employees at companies ranging in size from 50 employees to more than 10,000. Several hundred company officials were also interviewed.
Fletcher Group partners with SMART Recovery to improve addiction treatment
The London, Ky.-based Fletcher Group expanded its partnership with Mentor, Ohio-based SMART Recovery due to a $300,000 grant from the Indianapolis-based Elevance Health Foundation. Through the partnership with SMART Recovery, the Fletcher Group helps connect recovery houses with the Successful Life Skills program. The program features a structured curriculum that...
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. Lee Dossett, MD, will become chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) Nov. 1.4. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive. She has worked at the system for nearly 20 years.
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
5 recent nurse lawsuits
Here are five recent lawsuits filed by nurses that Becker's has covered since Aug. 17:. 1. An immigrant nurse who came to the U.S. from the Philippines has filed a lawsuit over a contract with his former employer that he said punishes those who quit their jobs, according to court documents.
3 recent donations to medical schools over $10M
Here are three donations to medical schools over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Sept. 15:. 1. Boston University School of Medicine will be renamed to the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian and Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after Mr. Avedisian donated $100 million to the school, The Boston Globe reported Sept. 29.
ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity
ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year.
Ohio nursing home system closes 1 location
Defiance (Ohio) Healthcare and Rehabilitation is relocating all 48 residents and closing its doors, The Crescent-News reported Oct. 7. Defiance is owned by Certus Healthcare in Cleveland, which operates 20 other facilities in Ohio, the report said. Certus purchased the Defiance facility in December 2021. Some residents are choosing to...
Pennsylvania hospital plans to build $350M patient tower
The board of directors at State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health has approved a $350 million patient tower on the Mount Nittany Medical Center campus, State College reported Oct. 7. The new tower will be 10 floors and 300,000 square feet. It will have 168 private patient rooms, telemetry capabilities,...
U of Missouri researchers help nursing home staff transition to texting
Columbia-based University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers use texting for patient care instead of fax machines and voicemail, The Center Square reported Oct. 6. Researchers are examining how texting can reduce delays in patient care and reduce costs and transfers...
MercyOne sites scheduling patient appointments via phone calls after national IT incident
All care locations in MercyOne Central Iowa's region, including Des Moines, are continuing to take patient appointments even as the health system struggles with an unspecified IT security breach affecting its parent company, Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the Des Moines Register reported Oct. 6. On Oct. 6, MercyOne Central Iowa officials said...
WVU Medicine hospital names associate chief medical officer
Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has named Stuart Godwin, MD, associate chief medical officer of its Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center. Dr. Godwin, an emergency medicine physician, has served Fairmont Medical Center since its opening in June 2020, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the health system. He most recently served as medical director of Fairmont's emergency department.
Baylor College of Medicine names cardiologist new head of pediatrics department
Cardiologist Lara Shekerdemian, MD, was recently named chair of the department of pediatrics at Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Chronicle reported Oct. 5. Dr. Shekerdemian has served as interim chair at Baylor since April and is also pediatrician-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. She is working closely with...
