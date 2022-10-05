Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Sorority honors Dr. Benjamin Chavis with Social Action Award
The Orpheum in Oxford was the setting for the 4th Biennial Social Action Luncheon sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on Sept. 24. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Oxford native, iconic civil rights leader, global business entrepreneur, educator, organic chemist, NAACP life member, syndicated...
neusenews.com
National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools
NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Jones is BCPS Professional Employee of the Month
LAWRENCEVILLE – The faculty, staff, student body and school community of Totaro Elementary School are pleased to honor Mrs. Jessica Jones as their Professional Employee of the Month for September. According to information provided by Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Personnel, Brunswick County Public Schools, Mrs. Jones possesses all the...
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Town of Conway honors late Mayor
CONWAY – Members of Tommy Barrett’s family were recognized at Conway’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Barrett served as Conway’s mayor until his death in June. He had held the position since he was first elected in 2015. Before that, he also served two years as a town commissioner.
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy
EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
Students say teacher shortage has janitors and bus drivers covering classes
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Both students and staff tell WRAL News that classes at the charter school are being supervised by janitors and bus drivers due to a shortage of teachers. Close to 25 students walked out of their...
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
WRAL
Rocky Mount students hold walkout over teacher shortage
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Discount Detailing Brings High Quality Work to Littleton-Lake Gaston Area
Buddy Isles Body & Collision welcomes a new service, a small business named Discount Detailing, to its shop in Littleton. Cody and Alexis Umphlett met while working as EMTs and began detailing in 2018 as a mobile detailing business. However, their current business, Discount Detailing, started during 2020 in Roanoke Rapids.
ncwc.edu
Black Diamond Art Showing
Black Diamond, the newest exhibit coming to Gravely Gallery at The Dunn Center, will inspire you to dig deeper into the old American past time—baseball. This solo exhibition, featuring over 20 works by artist Darryl Matthews, will run from September 22 – November 10, 2022. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
cbs17
Raleigh newborn with rare liver disease fighting for life, transplant likely needed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lindsey Westendorf and Greg Baker welcomed their child, Corbin, into the world on July 1, but it didn’t take long to notice serious symptoms. “I remember looking over to you and saying something is absolutely wrong,” Westendorf said. After extensive testing, doctors discovered...
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
Do you want to see Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley attack what matters to you? Here’s what to know about tonight’s debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance tonight to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face as they try to win your attention before you head to the ballot box. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be […]
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
WITN
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
WRAL
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Roanoke Rapids (NC) OKs Ordinance for Fire Engine Through FEMA Grant
Roanoke Rapids City Council Tuesday approved a capital project ordinance which allows for the purchase of a new fire truck through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant, RRSpin.com reported. The grant award is $476,190 and the city’s match is $158,947, the report said. A fire official told the council...
