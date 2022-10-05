ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

warrenrecord.com

Sorority honors Dr. Benjamin Chavis with Social Action Award

The Orpheum in Oxford was the setting for the 4th Biennial Social Action Luncheon sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on Sept. 24. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Oxford native, iconic civil rights leader, global business entrepreneur, educator, organic chemist, NAACP life member, syndicated...
OXFORD, NC
neusenews.com

National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools

NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Jones is BCPS Professional Employee of the Month

LAWRENCEVILLE – The faculty, staff, student body and school community of Totaro Elementary School are pleased to honor Mrs. Jessica Jones as their Professional Employee of the Month for September. According to information provided by Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Personnel, Brunswick County Public Schools, Mrs. Jones possesses all the...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
City
Rocky Mount, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Town of Conway honors late Mayor

CONWAY – Members of Tommy Barrett’s family were recognized at Conway’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Barrett served as Conway’s mayor until his death in June. He had held the position since he was first elected in 2015. Before that, he also served two years as a town commissioner.
CONWAY, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy

EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Greenville social districts start Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
GREENVILLE, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Discount Detailing Brings High Quality Work to Littleton-Lake Gaston Area

Buddy Isles Body & Collision welcomes a new service, a small business named Discount Detailing, to its shop in Littleton. Cody and Alexis Umphlett met while working as EMTs and began detailing in 2018 as a mobile detailing business. However, their current business, Discount Detailing, started during 2020 in Roanoke Rapids.
LITTLETON, NC
ncwc.edu

Black Diamond Art Showing

Black Diamond, the newest exhibit coming to Gravely Gallery at The Dunn Center, will inspire you to dig deeper into the old American past time—baseball. This solo exhibition, featuring over 20 works by artist Darryl Matthews, will run from September 22 – November 10, 2022. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
HENDERSON, NC
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Roanoke Rapids (NC) OKs Ordinance for Fire Engine Through FEMA Grant

Roanoke Rapids City Council Tuesday approved a capital project ordinance which allows for the purchase of a new fire truck through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant, RRSpin.com reported. The grant award is $476,190 and the city’s match is $158,947, the report said. A fire official told the council...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

